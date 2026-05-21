Head Topics

Labour Could Defeat Reform UK in General Election, Poll Suggests

Politics News

Labour Could Defeat Reform UK in General Election, Poll Suggests
Labour PartyAndy BurnhamNigel Farage
📆5/21/2026 12:43 AM
📰DailyMail
12 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 46% · Publisher: 68%

A poll suggests that a Labour government led by Andy Burnham could beat Nigel Farage's Reform UK at a general election, with Labour securing 30% of the vote compared to Reform's 27% if an election was held tomorrow. The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, and Zack Polanski's Green Party would trail behind.

A Labour government led by Andy Burnham could beat Nigel Farage 's Reform UK at a general election, according to a new poll. The findings will encourage backers of the left-wing mayor and renew calls to 'unite the Right' to stop a potential coalition of Labour, the Greens, and Lib Dems.

Several Tory MPs have called for a pact with Mr. Farage's party to prevent a split Right-wing vote, while former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg believes a Labour victory could significantly harm Britain's future

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Labour Party Andy Burnham Nigel Farage Reform UK Makerfield By-Election Leadership Battle More In Common Tories Conservatives Liberal Democrats Zack Polanski

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mets score 10 runs in 12th, defeat Nationals 16-7 on wild night in Washington, D.C.Mets score 10 runs in 12th, defeat Nationals 16-7 on wild night in Washington, D.C.The Mets became the first National League team to score at least 10 runs in an extra inning since the 1919 Cincinnati Reds.
Read more »

Permitting reform can unlock America’s energy futurePermitting reform can unlock America’s energy futureIn an increasingly polarized environment, permitting reform represents a rare win-win opportunity to support American energy dominance.
Read more »

Guy Benson warns Democrats are willing to 'blow up the system'Guy Benson warns Democrats are willing to 'blow up the system'Washington Examiner columnist Guy Benson criticized Democrats over redistricting battles and judicial reform rhetoric.
Read more »

Poll suggests Labour could beat Reform UK in general election; calls to 'unite the Right'Poll suggests Labour could beat Reform UK in general election; calls to 'unite the Right'A study shows that a Labour government led by Andy Burnham could outmaneuver Nigel Farage's Reform UK in a national election, sparking calls for a Right-wing coalition to prevent defeat. The poll suggests that Labour would secure more votes if Mr. Burnham triumphs at the Makerfield by-election and contests the party leadership.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-21 03:45:46