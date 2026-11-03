Labour Conversion Therapy Bill Faces Criticism for Broad Language

A new report warns that the Labour government's Conversion Practices Bill is too broad, potentially criminalizing speech about gender identity and impacting parental rights and free expression.

The Draft Conversion Practices Bill proposed by the Labour government faces severe criticism regarding its scope and potential legal consequences. A new report issued by Policy Exchange argues that the legislation is unworkable and dangerously broad in its current form. The document highlights specific concerns about how the bill defines protected identities and what actions might be classified as conversion therapy. These definitions could theoretically include individuals who identify with non-human animals, such as those labeling themselves with terms like catgender.

Bill Language and Legal Scope

The central issue identified in the report is the extraordinary breadth of the bill's wording. The legislation intends to outlaw conversion therapy against trans and gay people. However, the study claims the definitions used are so wide that they would protect anyone who calls themselves catgender. This term is described in online dictionaries as referring to someone who has a strong connection to cats or experiences delusions of being a cat. Under the current draft, a person might face imprisonment for trying to persuade another that they are not actually a cat. The report brands the draft legislation as ideological and authoritarian. It states the bill is wholly unsuitable for a democratic and pluralistic society.

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Stakeholder Positions and Criticism

Baroness Falkner, former Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, provided a damning assessment of the draft legislation. She co-wrote the report which warns that the bill appears oblivious to human rights law in Britain. Baroness Falkner stated the draft breaches numerous rights including the right to a fair trial. She also cited rights to family life and freedom of religion. The report argues that the legislation curtails freedom of expression in ways not intended by the government. Baroness Falkner described the impact on parental rights as unforeseen and ill-conceived. She insisted the bill is unworkable unless it undergoes considerable revision. A full public consultation is required before any changes are finalized. The think-tank Policy Exchange published this critical analysis of the proposed laws.

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Impact on Parents and Children

The report highlights significant risks for families and young people under the current draft. Parents could face up to five years in jail if they refuse to fund their children's gender surgery. The legislation might also criminalize parents who try to dissuade their children from transitioning. The bill makes provision for jailing parents for refusing to finance a child's gender reassignment. It also punishes attempts to prevent a child from pursuing actions likely to cause grave damage to their health. The report claims this places parents at the mercy of distressed adolescents. Because there is no minimum age for prosecution, even primary school pupils could be taken to court. Children might face criminal charges for abusive conversion practices against classmates. This could occur even if remarks were made without malice or harmful intent.

Government Response and Next Steps

A Government spokesman dismissed the report as misleading and based on inaccurate claims. The spokesman asserted that the draft bill targets a specific form of abuse. He insisted the legislation does not touch regular parenting practices. The government maintains that LGBT+ people should never suffer coercion. They stated that conversion practices have no place in modern Britain. Successive governments have agreed on this point for almost a decade. This administration claims it is finally delivering on that promise. Sources added that claims about criminalizing speech regarding cats were nonsense. They insisted the bill does not define any new genders in law. The government claims the purpose is to fill gaps in criminal law. Critics argue it will instead criminalize good-faith parental concerns. The debate continues over the balance between protecting vulnerable groups and preserving civil liberties.