A new report warns that the Labour government's Conversion Practices Bill is overly broad and potentially illegal, citing risks to parental rights and freedom of speech. This analysis details the backlash from experts who argue the legislation fails to meet human rights standards.

A damning new report has warned that the Labour government's proposed Conversion Practices Bill is so 'extraordinarily broad' that it could criminalize harmless speech, including telling someone who identifies as a cat that they are human. The assessment, co-written by Britain's former equalities watchdog, argues that the draft legislation is unworkable and breaches fundamental human rights laws in Britain. Critics contend that the bill's vague definitions would protect individuals claiming any identity, ranging from transgender statuses to 'catgender', under the guise of anti-discrimination protections.

Legislative Mechanism and Legal Risks

The core mechanism of the Conversion Practices Bill aims to outlaw practices intended to change sexual orientation or gender identity. However, the report highlights that the definition of 'transgender identity' in the bill includes anyone who identifies as neither male nor female or not solely male or female. This expansive language reportedly encompasses hundreds of alternative gender labels, including 'catgender', which is described in online dictionaries as a connection to felines or experiences of delusions of being a cat. The report explicitly warns that under this draft, a person might face imprisonment for trying to persuade another that they are not a cat.

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Furthermore, the legislation introduces the contentious ideology of 'gender identity' into law, which the authors argue breaches the right to a fair trial. The report notes that there is no minimum age for prosecution, meaning even primary school pupils could theoretically be taken to court for remarks made about classmates who wish to change sex. These students could face criminal liability for abusive conversion practices against schoolmates, even if the comments were made without malice or harmful intent.

Stakeholder Positions and Expert Opposition

Baroness Falkner, the former Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), provided a scathing critique of the draft bill. She stated that the legislation appears oblivious to human rights law in Britain and breaches numerous rights, including freedom of expression, the right to a family life, and the freedom to hold religious beliefs. Baroness Falkner described the impact on parental rights and children's safeguarding as unforeseen, labeling the bill as ill-conceived and unworkable unless it undergoes considerable revision and full public consultation.

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The report was published by the think-tank Policy Exchange, which branded the draft legislation 'ideological, authoritarian, unworkable and wholly unsuitable for a democratic and pluralistic society'. The authors argue that the bill allows activists to bring private prosecutions against their opponents, creating a legal environment where speech is heavily curtailed. They emphasize that the current form of the bill fails to distinguish between genuine abuse and ordinary parental guidance or religious belief.

Impact on Families and Parental Duties

The report warns that parents could face up to five years' jail time if they refuse to fund their children's gender surgery or allow their children to dictate the language used to refer to them. It argues that the bill places parents at the mercy of troubled or distressed adolescents who are convinced that transitioning is the answer to all their problems. The legislation is accused of criminalizing parents who try to dissuade their children from transitioning in good faith, with love, and without any malice or bad intention.

Additionally, the report challenges the necessity of the bill by pointing out that practices previously used to force gay people to change their sexual orientation, such as electric shock therapy and 'corrective rape', are already unlawful. It also describes figures cited to show the current prevalence of conversion therapy, such as surveys suggesting thirty percent of transgender people have been subjected to exorcism, as 'wildly improbable'. The authors argue that the government's claim to 'fill gaps in the criminal law' is misleading and instead serves to criminalize standard parenting practices.

Government Response and Future Outlook

In response to the criticism, a Government spokesman dismissed the report as misleading and based on a number of inaccurate claims. The spokesman insisted that the draft bill targets a specific form of abuse and does not touch regular parenting. He emphasized that LGBT+ people should never have to suffer coercion or abuse in an effort to change who they are. The government stated that successive administrations have agreed for almost a decade that conversion practices have no place in modern Britain.

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The government claims it is finally delivering on this long-standing promise by implementing the new legislation. However, sources added that the claim about the bill protecting 'catgender' identities was 'nonsense'. They insisted that the bill does not define any new genders in law. Despite these assurances, the report maintains that the current wording creates significant legal risks and conflicts with established human rights standards, calling for a complete overhaul of the draft before it proceeds further.