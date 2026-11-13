Labour Conversion Therapy Ban Sparks School Prosecution Fears

Law firm Irwin Mitchell warns that Labour's draft Conversion Practices Bill may criminalize schools following safeguarding guidance on biological sex and pronouns, creating legal risks for educators and governors.

A prominent law firm has issued a stark warning regarding the potential legal dangers facing teachers and schoolchildren under the Labour government's proposed Conversion Practices Bill. Irwin Mitchell, a leading legal firm, analyzed the draft legislation and concluded that the broadly drawn nature of the bill could create significant difficulties for educational institutions. The firm suggests that schools and colleges might face prosecution for refusing to use a pupil's preferred pronouns or for enforcing toilet policies based on biological sex.

Legal Risks in Educational Settings

Under the proposed legislation, which aims to outlaw abusive attempts to change the sexuality or gender identity of gay and transgender people, perpetrators could face up to five years in jail and unlimited fines. Irwin Mitchell raised critical questions about where legitimate safeguarding ends and potential criminal conduct begins. The analysis highlighted that refusing to use a child's preferred pronouns might be interpreted as an abusive conversion practice, although the law currently does not make this entirely clear.

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The law firm further noted that the age of criminal responsibility is ten, meaning even young children could theoretically be involved in legal disputes regarding these issues. Compelling students to use specific pronouns or accept a classmate's gender identity could be seen as encouraging or assisting conversion practices if not handled carefully. This ambiguity places school staff in a precarious position where following standard social expectations might inadvertently breach the new laws.

Toilet Policies and Corporate Liability

Beyond pronoun usage, another significant area of concern is the enforcement of rules regarding toilets, changing rooms, and boarding accommodation based on biological sex. Lawyers warn that a child could argue that denying access to facilities matching their gender identity amounts to causing them not to have that gender identity. This interpretation could expose schools to liability for the actions of their staff. If a corporate body such as a school is found guilty, the bill states that company directors will be held personally liable if they failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent the commission of the offence.

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Irwin Mitchell's analysis underscores that these are not merely theoretical concerns but practical operational challenges for schools. The firm pointed out that it is not as outlandish as one might think to consider that following biological sex-based policies could be construed as abusive conversion practices under the current draft text. This creates a complex legal environment where school administrators must navigate between statutory duties and potential criminal allegations.

Stakeholder Reactions and Government Response

Maya Forstater, chief executive of the sex-based rights charity Sex Matters, warned that the Conversion Practices Bill is on a collision course with school safeguarding responsibilities. She argued that the bill will cause devastating problems for schools trying to perform their central duty of keeping children safe. Forstater stated that teachers, headteachers, and school governors could be threatened with jail just for following statutory safeguarding guidance. Her comments reflect growing anxiety among rights organizations about the potential overreach of the proposed legislation.

The Conservative Party described the legal analysis as deeply troubling and emphasized the need for clarity for teachers, parents, and children. A Tory spokesman stated that it is deeply troubling to see independent legal analysis showing the draft bill may compel the use of pronouns. They raised further questions about the legality of providing single-sex facilities in schools under the current proposal. The opposition argues that the lack of precise definitions leaves educators vulnerable to prosecution for doing their jobs.

In response to these concerns, a Government spokesman rejected the analysis put forward by Irwin Mitchell. The official statement asserted that the government does not agree with the interpretation of their draft bill. The spokesperson clarified that following statutory safeguarding guidance is clearly not an abusive conversion practice. Consequently, such actions remain out of the scope of the draft legislation according to the government's position.

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Next Steps for Legislation

As the Conversion Practices Bill remains at the draft stage, the legal community and educational sector continue to monitor the situation closely. The broad language of the bill continues to raise questions about its implementation in schools. While the government maintains that safeguarding guidance is protected, the warning from Irwin Mitchell highlights the need for clearer definitions to prevent unintended legal consequences. Stakeholders await further developments as the bill progresses through parliamentary stages.