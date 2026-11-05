Labour Conversion Therapy Ban Risks Director Prosecutions Under Draft Bill

The Labour government's draft Conversion Practices Bill warns that company directors can face personal prosecution alongside businesses. Critics fear workplace disputes could lead to criminal charges for failing to prevent abusive acts.

Leaders of British corporations are receiving formal warnings that they face personal criminal prosecution under the Labour government's proposed ban on conversion therapy. This legal threat extends beyond individual perpetrators to include company directors who are deemed to have failed in their duty to prevent abusive practices within their organizations. The announcement comes amid escalating debates over the scope of the new legislation, which aims to prohibit efforts to change an individual's sexuality or gender identity.

Corporate Liability And Personal Risk For Directors

Under the current draft stage of the legislation, both firms and other organizational bodies can be prosecuted for abusive attempts to alter a person's sexuality or gender identity. The Conversion Practices Bill explicitly states that if a corporate body is found guilty, company directors will be held personally liable. This liability applies if they have failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent the commission of the offense, creating a significant legal exposure for business leadership.

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Critics of the law fear that this provision will prompt police to investigate workplaces where an employee who identifies as the opposite sex alleges that a colleague repeatedly called them by their former name. They worry that deliberately refusing to use preferred pronouns could be interpreted as an abusive conversion practice. Such scenarios could transform standard interpersonal conflicts into serious criminal investigations against the entire organization and its executives.

Legal Experts Warn Of Business Vulnerability

Dennis Kavanagh, a director of the Gay Men's Network, highlighted the severe implications for businesses. He argued that a standard workplace dispute over pronouns now has the potential to become a prosecution of the company itself. Kavanagh noted that this outcome depends on any existing policies or practices within the firm that might be viewed as permitting such behavior.

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He further explained that if a jury were convinced the company was guilty, the directors could then also be convicted. This conviction would stem from allegations that they permitted the behavior or failed to take reasonable steps to prevent it. Kavanagh's assessment underscores the high stakes for corporate governance and internal policy management under the proposed framework.

Advocacy Groups Express Deep Concerns

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at the women's rights charity Sex Matters, issued a stark warning regarding the government's Draft Conversion Practices Bill. She stated that every organization in the country should be terrified of the potential legal ramifications. Her comments reflect a broader anxiety among advocacy groups that the law's broad definitions could inadvertently criminalize benign workplace interactions.

These concerns are part of a growing row over the controversial new law. The legislation has drawn criticism for its potential to penalize parents who try to dissuade their children from identifying as the opposite sex. Campaigners argue that the reach of the law is too wide and could ensnare well-meaning individuals and institutions in complex legal battles over subjective definitions of abuse.

Government Denies Criminalizing Parents Or Businesses

The government has insisted that the legislation will not burden businesses that do not engage in abusive conversion practices. A spokesperson emphasized that the bill will outlaw abusive acts, denying claims that it would penalize standard business operations. The administration maintains that the focus is strictly on prohibiting practices that force someone to change who they are.

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Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson also denied that the law would criminalize parents who tell their children they cannot change their sex. She clarified that the legislation is about pressure to change, abusive behavior, and the harm it causes. Phillipson stated that there is a very high legal threshold being set, aiming to target only the most serious forms of coercion and harassment.

Phillipson confirmed to BBC 5Live that colleagues calling a transgender employee by their former name would not qualify as abusive under the draft bill. This clarification was offered in response to critics who claimed the law was overly broad. The minister's statements aim to reassure the public that the bill is targeted at specific, harmful acts rather than general workplace disagreements.

The debate continues as the bill remains in the draft stage. Stakeholders on all sides are closely monitoring the final wording of the legislation. The outcome will determine whether the law effectively protects vulnerable groups without creating unintended legal consequences for businesses and families across the United Kingdom.