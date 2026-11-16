Critics argue Labour's conversion therapy ban removes safeguards for parents, raising fears that mothers and fathers could face prosecution for refusing to affirm their child's gender identity.

Concerns are mounting regarding the Labour Party's approach to legislating against conversion therapy, with sources alleging that critical safeguards for parents have been omitted from the proposed framework. Critics argue that the current draft of the bill fails to explicitly protect mothers and fathers from criminal prosecution if they choose not to affirm their child's gender identity or sexual orientation. This departure from earlier legislative efforts under the Conservative government has sparked intense debate over the potential criminalization of family discussions regarding life-changing medical interventions.

Divergence From Previous Conservative Legislative Efforts

The original legislation, which was included in the 2021 Queen's Speech during the previous Conservative administration, was designed to provide clear exemptions for lawful parental responsibility. According to sources involved in the drafting process, that version explicitly stated that no offence would be committed by individuals exercising parental duties in accordance with the Children Act 1989. Furthermore, it intended to clarify that ordinary family conversations and the refusal to affirm a transgender identity were not illegal practices.

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However, Tory ministers ultimately decided not to introduce the bill, concluding that violent, abusive, or controlling conversion practices were already prohibited under existing criminal laws. They determined that it was impossible to draft new legislation without inadvertently criminalizing doctors, teachers, and caregivers who engage in serious conversations with children about gender-affirming drugs and surgeries. One official described the Labour version as the worst iteration of the bill, citing the removal of these essential defences.

Critical Perspectives From Political Leaders And Experts

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who served as Equalities Minister under Rishi Sunak, has publicly criticized the new legislative direction. Badenoch stated earlier this month that she reviewed the bill during the Conservative tenure and deemed it unworkable. She echoed concerns from other experts that the proposed measures create significant legal risks for families, potentially exposing parents to severe penalties for challenging their child's identity or refusing to fund gender treatment.

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Badenoch highlighted that the original draft included specific protections to prevent the criminalization of parents who do not wish to support their child's transition. She expressed deep concern that Labour is pressing ahead with their own bill without addressing these clear and present dangers. The former minister argued that the legislation as it stands fails to balance the need to protect children from abuse with the rights of parents to raise their children according to their own beliefs and values.

Specific Provisions And Alleged Penalties In The Draft Bill

The twenty-page Conversion Practices Draft Bill published by Labour this year omits the word parent entirely and lacks a list of actions that are not considered abusive. Instead, the legislation defines offences broadly to include economic pressure, psychological pressure, and emotional pressure. Critics warn that these vague definitions could be interpreted to mean that parents face up to five years in jail for refusing to fund a teenager's gender treatment or for expressing disagreement with the child's identity.

This approach stands in stark contrast to the previous Conservative draft, which sought to define acceptable boundaries for parental involvement. The new bill's explanatory notes do not clarify how standard parental discipline or guidance would be distinguished from illegal conversion practices. This ambiguity has led to fears that well-meaning parents engaging in normal family dynamics could be caught in the net of new criminal offenses, despite the government's intention to target only harmful practices.

Government Response And Future Legislative Scrutiny

Despite the backlash, the Government maintains that the current bill is carefully structured to prevent the criminalization of parents. An equality impact statement included with the draft acknowledges the necessity of protecting children while simultaneously upholding parental freedoms and the right to raise children in line with parental beliefs. The statement emphasizes that the legislation aims to end almost a decade of delay for LGBT+ people who have suffered abuse in efforts to change who they are.

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Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson insisted in an interview with LBC that there is absolutely nothing in the proposal that would stop parents from having reasonable conversations with their children. A Government spokesman reinforced this position, stating that parents remain free to question or challenge their child's identity and are not at risk of criminalization. The government asserts that the threshold for offences is high, requiring actions to amount to abuse that causes serious harm to victims.

The government has brought forward the draft bill for pre-legislative scrutiny to ensure the legislation is robust and fair. This process is intended to address concerns and refine the text before it becomes law. The government believes that the current framework successfully balances the protection of children from abuse with the rights of families to engage in open and honest discussions about gender and sexuality.