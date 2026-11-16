Labour Conversion Ban Sparks Fears Of Parental Criminalisation

Critics warn Labour's conversion therapy ban lacks safeguards for parents, raising fears of prosecution for challenging children's gender identity decisions.

Labour has come under intense scrutiny for publishing a draft bill on conversion therapy that critics argue removes essential legal protections for parents. Sources indicate that the legislation lacks safeguards intended to prevent the prosecution of mothers and fathers who refuse to support their children's gender transition. This approach contrasts sharply with earlier Conservative proposals that sought to explicitly protect parental rights and open family dialogues.

Defections From Conservative Drafting Efforts

The previous Conservative government drafted a bill that would have clarified that parents could not be criminalised for disagreeing with a child's decision to identify as the opposite sex. That legislation also aimed to list specific practices, such as ordinary family conversations, as legal acts that do not constitute attempts to change a person's sexuality or gender identity. Despite being included in the 2021 Queen's Speech, the bill was never introduced because Tory ministers concluded it could not be made legally safe.

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Tory officials determined that most acts considered conversion practices were already illegal under existing criminal laws. They feared that new legislation might inadvertently criminalise parents, doctors, and teachers who engage in serious discussions with children about life-changing medical interventions. The risk of punishing caregivers for having reasonable conversations was deemed too high, leading to the abandonment of the bill before it reached the floor of Parliament.

Labour's Bill Removes Key Safeguards

Labour's version of the bill, published earlier this year, omits the defensive clauses present in the Conservative draft. Neither the 20-page draft bill nor its explanatory notes mention parents or list actions that are exempt from being classified as abusive. The legislation defines offences broadly to include economic pressure or psychological pressure, which critics argue could lead to parents facing up to five years in jail for refusing to fund a teenager's gender treatment.

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An official involved in the original Conservative drafting process described Labour's approach as the worst possible version of the legislation. Kemi Badenoch, the current Tory leader and former Equalities Minister, has publicly stated that the original bill was unworkable. She expressed deep concern that Labour is advancing their own bill without addressing the clear dangers identified by those who previously attempted to regulate the issue.

Government Defends Against Criminalisation Claims

Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson has insisted that nothing in the proposed legislation would stop parents from having reasonable conversations with their children. She spoke to LBC to deny that the bill targets parental rights, asserting that the government aims to protect children while upholding parental freedoms. Phillipson maintained that the draft bill must balance child protection with the right to raise a child in line with parental beliefs and values.

A government spokesperson stated that successive governments have agreed for nearly a decade that conversion practices have no place in modern Britain. They claimed that parents remain free to raise their children and have difficult conversations but are not free to commit abuse. The government believes the current bill has a high threshold for offences, requiring acts to cause serious harm to be classified as criminal.

Scheduled Pre-Legislative Scrutiny

The government has brought forward a draft bill for pre-legislative scrutiny to address these concerns before finalising the law. This process is intended to ensure that the legislation is robust and does not inadvertently criminalise families. The government aims to end nearly a decade of delay for LGBT+ people who have suffered abuse in efforts to change their identity.

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Critics, including sources close to the Conservative party, argue that the absence of explicit defences for parents makes the bill more dangerous than its predecessor. They fear that the broad definitions of economic and psychological pressure will be used against families who question their child's identity or refuse to affirm it. The debate highlights the complex challenge of regulating harmful practices without infringing on parental rights and medical autonomy.