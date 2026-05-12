Labour considering forcing Netflix, Amazon Prime subscribers to pay TV licence fee

The current model of streaming services exempts viewers from purchasing a TV licence if they only stream 'on-demand' shows like Netflix or Amazon Prime. Labour is planning to change this and force these users to buy a £180-a-year TV licence to help fund the corporation. This could increase the coolness of watching Netflix, being forced to pay for public service channels, films and sports coverage. The reasons for this are to eliminate the possibility of receiving a TV licence, remove it from the BBC's ability to target ads and generate income through adverts.

Labour could force Netflix , Amazon Prime , Disney+ and Apple TV subscribers who do not even watch the BBC to pay the £180-a-year TV licence fee to help fund the corporation.

Industry sources have claimed that this is the preferred option for Keir Starmer's ministers from the end of 2027. The Labour Government is said to be wary of funding the BBC with advertising or a new subscription model because it would hurt ITV and Channel 4. Instead, a blanket approach, where the licence fee is expanded to cover streaming platforms could be imposed.

Currently people do not need a TV licence to watch 'on-demand' shows such as Stranger Things on services like Netflix or The Boys on Amazon Prime. It is only if Britons stream live TV such as live Champions League football on Amazon Prime or boxing on Netflix, for example, they are required to buy one. Closing this loophole is an option for Labour when the current BBC charter ends in December 2027.

Currently people do not need a TV licence to watch 'on-demand' shows such as Stranger Things on services like Netflix, Amazon Prime. An industry source has told The Times that ministers favour this 'expansive approach' to the licence fee over an advertising model. Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has previously said she would worry that a move from licence fee to a BBC subscription would hurt the Beeb's ability to 'unite the nation'





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