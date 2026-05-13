Labour Civil War: Keir Starmer Begs MPs Not to 'Sink into the Politics of Division' Amid Claims of Wes Streeting's Quit

The UK's Labour Party is engulfed in a civil war, with the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, reportedly poised to quit. The PM delivered a message to Labour MPs not to 'sink into the politics of division' amidst a full-blown Labour civil war. The King's Speech was delivered amidst the turmoil, with the PM facing clashes with Kemi Badenoch and a torrid time in the House. The package of 35 Bills includes moves to cozy up to the EU and boost the push for Net Zero, but there is no fresh attempt to curb benefits spending.

The Health Secretary, Wes Streeting , is reportedly poised to quit after a meeting with Sir Keir in No10 this morning. The PM delivered a stark message to Labour MPs not to 'sink into the politics of division.

' The King's Speech was delivered amidst a full-blown Labour civil war, with the PM facing clashes with Kemi Badenoch and a torrid time in the House. The PM has warned that his ousting would fuel turmoil on markets. The package of 35 Bills includes moves to cozy up to the EU and boost the push for Net Zero, but there is no fresh attempt to curb benefits spending.

The PM only said ministers will 'push ahead' with the Defence Investment Plan without revealing a timetable. The affiliated unions called for a more Left-wing agenda, and the next batch of Mandelson documents is due to be released as early as next week





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Labour Party Civil War Keir Starmer Wes Streeting PM King's Speech Bills Net Zero Benefits Spending Defence Investment Plan EU Kemi Badenoch Donald Trump Nato Mandelson Documents Andy Burnham Angela Rayner

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