Labour Approves £1bn MoD Bicester Asylum Centre Despite Safety Fears

Labour Minister Angela Rayner approved a £1bn asylum site at MoD Bicester, facing backlash from Calum Miller and police over safety risks and high costs for taxpayers.

Labour government officials have approved a controversial plan to convert the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Bicester site into a large-scale asylum accommodation facility, sparking intense political debate over costs and community safety. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner signed off on the proposal to house 1,256 single male asylum seekers, overriding significant local opposition and warnings from security experts regarding the potential risks to the surrounding Oxfordshire communities.

Core Details of the MoD Bicester Expansion

The approved facility at MoD Bicester is designed to accommodate a significant population of 1,256 single male asylum seekers within a former military base. This decision marks a strategic shift in government policy to move away from expensive hotel accommodations for migrants, favoring the repurposing of闲置 military infrastructure instead. The site, located near the village of Piddington, was selected after the Prime Minister urged residents in more affluent areas of the United Kingdom to contribute to the national effort of housing asylum seekers.

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Calum Miller, the Member of Parliament for Bicester and Woodstock, has vigorously contested the approval, describing the government as being hell-bent on opening the centre despite clear warnings about the financial burden. Miller highlighted that the site is currently a semi-derelict storage depot characterized by asbestos-ridden buildings that require extensive remediation. He argued that the infrastructure, including water, power, sewage, and transport arrangements, must be constructed entirely from scratch to make the isolated location usable for a large population.

Stakeholder Positions and Financial Disputes

Calum Miller provided specific figures during an urgent question to the House of Commons, estimating that the conversion and operation of the centre will cost taxpayers over £1 billion over a ten-year period. He emphasized that the planning application for the site attracted 3,177 objections from the public, with only a single expression of support, indicating a profound disconnect between the government and local constituents. Miller stated that the overwhelming impression is that ministers do not care about the real and specific problems associated with this particular site.

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Home Office minister Anna Turley responded to these cost allegations by stating she could not comment on the specific figure provided by Miller, as final per-person costs depend on the outcome of the planning procurement process. However, she provided comparative data, noting that existing large sites such as Wethersfield and Crowborough cost £135 and £138 per night respectively, which is significantly cheaper than the £199 per night cost for hotels. Turley also claimed that overall asylum costs have fallen by over a billion pounds since the current government took office.

Real-World Impact on Safety and Policing

The approval document for the MoD Bicester site admitted that housing a large population of single male migrants near Piddington could pose specific risks to women and girls in the community. Officials acknowledged that while the site would be closely managed, security measures cannot eliminate all risk to villagers, citing concerns about community cohesion, policing demand, and potential protest activity. Matthew Barber, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, formally objected to the proposal, noting insufficient consideration of the implications for an isolated location with limited access to services.

Joy Morrissey, the shadow minister for women and equalities, accused the Labour government of knowingly putting local women at risk by approving the site without the ability to ensure absolute safety. She asked Anna Turley why the government was proceeding with the plan despite these known risks, labeling it a decision the government would come to regret. Turley countered by pointing out that the previous Conservative government had opened similar camps at former military bases in Wethersfield in Essex and Crowborough in East Sussex, arguing these were much safer and more secure options than hotels.

Future Implementation and Strategic Rollout

The government has promised to end the use of hotels for migrants entirely, relying instead on these repurposed military sites to manage the asylum accommodation crisis. Alongside the newly approved MoD Bicester facility, other sites at Barnham in Norfolk and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire have been identified for potential conversion. While Wethersfield and Crowborough are already operational, it is believed that final decisions regarding the Barnham and Linton-on-Ouse locations have not yet been made, leaving the national strategy for migrant housing still in a developmental phase.