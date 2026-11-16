Housing Secretary Angela Rayner approved the MoD Bicester migrant site for 1,256 men. MP Calum Miller warns of a £1billion cost and safety risks, while the government defends the plan.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has authorized the conversion of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Bicester into a large-scale asylum accommodation center, a decision that has ignited fierce political debate and local protest. The site, located near the Oxfordshire village of Piddington, is designated to house 1,256 single male asylum seekers, marking a significant shift in the government's approach to migrant resettlement and challenging local community sentiment.

MP Raises Security and Financial Concerns

Calum Miller, the Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Bicester and Woodstock, has strongly condemned the government's approval, characterizing the move as a disregard for public safety and community cohesion. Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr. Miller argued that the administration is proceeding with the project despite overwhelming local opposition, including a symbolic vote by villagers to leave the United Kingdom in protest of the facility.

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Mr. Miller highlighted the substantial financial burden the project will place on taxpayers, estimating that the conversion and operation of the center will cost over £1billion over a decade. He described the MoD Bicester facility as a semi-derelict storage depot containing asbestos-ridden buildings, necessitating the complete reconstruction of water, power, and sewage infrastructure. The MP asserted that creating a functional and safe environment for thousands of new residents requires extraordinary work and investment to transform the isolated military site.

Government Defends Cost-Efficiency and Strategy

Home Office Minister Anna Turley responded to the criticism by stating that the final per-person costs for MoD Bicester will depend on the outcome of the planning procurement process. However, she defended the strategy by comparing it to the current expenses of housing asylum seekers in hotels, which she noted cost £199 per night. Turley pointed out that existing large sites, such as those in Wethersfield and Crowborough, operate at significantly lower nightly rates of £135 and £138 respectively.

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Turley also emphasized that the overall cost of the asylum system has fallen by over a billion pounds since the current government took office. She argued that utilizing former military bases like MoD Bicester provides a much safer and more secure alternative to temporary hotel accommodations. The government's broader policy aims to end the use of hotels for migrants, with sites at Barnham in Norfolk and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire also identified as potential future locations.

Safety Risks and Police Opposition Highlighted

Despite the government's assertions, significant concerns regarding public safety remain, particularly for women and girls in the surrounding Piddington area. Planning approval documents from the Home Office acknowledged that housing a large population of single male migrants in close proximity to residential communities could pose risks. The documents admitted that while the site would be closely managed, security measures cannot entirely eliminate all potential risks to villagers.

Matthew Barber, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, formally objected to the proposal, citing insufficient consideration of the implications for the local area. Barber warned that isolating a large population in a location with limited access to services could increase social isolation, elevate crime risks, and place additional pressure on local policing and infrastructure. Joy Morrissey, the shadow minister for women and equalities, questioned the government's commitment to protecting local women, suggesting the decision would be regretted by the public.

Political Context and Future Implementation

The approval of the MoD Bicester site aligns with Prime Minister Andy Burnham's statement that residents in affluent areas of the United Kingdom must play their part in housing asylum seekers. The decision comes after a planning application for the site attracted 3,177 objections from the public, with only a single expression of support recorded. This high level of dissent underscores the tension between national housing strategies and local community acceptance.

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As the government moves forward with the implementation at MoD Bicester, the focus shifts to the logistical challenges of infrastructure development and the management of community relations. While sites in Wethersfield and Crowborough are already operational, the outcomes at Bicester and the pending decisions for Norfolk and North Yorkshire will be closely watched. The resolution of the financial and safety disputes raised by local MPs and police officials will likely define the success of this broader national policy initiative.