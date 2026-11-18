Alan Milburn's proposal to slash adult apprenticeship funding by 25 percent to boost youth training could cost 100,000 women their access to care and nursing roles annually.

A controversial new analysis of official government data indicates that women will disproportionately suffer from proposed Labour Party reforms aimed at reducing youth unemployment. According to findings derived from Department for Education statistics, approximately 100,000 women per year would lose critical funding for apprenticeships under the suggested plans.

Milburn Proposes Funding Shift for Youth

Former Labour minister Alan Milburn has urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to prioritize apprenticeships as the largest education and skills initiative in the country. The Milburn report recommends reducing government funding for apprenticeships by 25 percent for individuals aged 25 and over. These savings would be redirected to increase funding specifically for young people entering the workforce.

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Milburn has further advised the Prime Minister to consider more aggressive measures. He suggested cutting contributions for older apprentices by up to 50 percent by the 2031-32 fiscal year. The goal of this aggressive pivot is to significantly increase the number of young people securing apprenticeship positions.

Reform UK Analysis Highlights Gender Impact

Reform UK conducted a detailed analysis of official figures revealing that the majority of affected learners are women. Data shows that six in ten apprentices aged 25 and older are female. In the 2024-25 period, 108,840 women in this age group started an apprenticeship, compared to 72,430 men.

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The demographic most impacted by these cuts is women over the age of 35. Statistics indicate that 59 percent of all female apprentices are over 25, whereas only 43 percent of male apprentices fall into this older category. Conversely, 55 percent of the under-25 demographic who would benefit from increased funding are male.

Sector Disruption in Care and Health

The proposed funding changes target industries already struggling with severe staffing shortages. The majority of the women affected were enrolled in training for roles in nursing, care work, and education. These sectors have recently relied heavily on immigration to fill skilled roles due to domestic recruitment difficulties.

Official figures demonstrate that over-25s constitute 86 percent of nurse degree apprentices. They also make up 82 percent of those starting the lead adult care worker apprenticeship and 75 percent of nursing associate apprenticeships. Up to 88 percent of apprentices on these specific programs are women.

Political Opposition and Government Response

Former Attorney General Suella Braverman criticized the approach, stating there is no merit in boosting younger people if it comes at the expense of older women. She warned that the plan risks creating a new cliff-edge where older workers fall through another crack. Braverman argued for reducing benefits for those not working and lowering employment costs for everyone instead.

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Prime Minister Burnham has asked his Cabinet to reprioritize budgets for the 2027-28 period to fund Milburn's proposals. He stated that he has seen Parliament repeatedly target young people for cuts, often because politicians assume older people vote more reliably. He insisted this mentality has left the country in its current position and called for more support for youth.

The Department for Work and Pensions confirmed that Milburn's report is still under consideration and has not been adopted as official government policy. However, ministers indicated support for many recommendations and stated a full response would be issued in the coming weeks. The Department for Education highlighted that the youth pivot aims to reverse a 40 percent decline in youth apprenticeship starts.