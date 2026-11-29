The UK Government plans mandatory citizenship and financial literacy lessons for schools starting September 2028 to improve student communication and digital skills.

The Labour Government has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the national curriculum, set to take effect in September 2028. Education Secretary Lucy Powell confirmed that the changes will make citizenship lessons compulsory from primary school and introduce mandatory financial literacy for all pupils. These reforms aim to address declining communication skills and digital safety among students.

Mandatory Citizenship and Digital Safety Lessons

Schools will be required to implement compulsory citizenship education starting at the primary level, as part of the broader educational restructuring. The new framework also includes a strong emphasis on digital and media literacy to help children identify bias and misleading online content. These measures are designed to prepare students for a modern digital landscape where misinformation is prevalent.

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Focus on Oracy and Speaking Skills

A central pillar of the reform is the introduction of an 'oracy' assessment at the end of primary school to evaluate speaking and listening abilities. Ministers are also expected to propose oral assessments in English language GCSEs, mirroring the spoken exams already used for modern foreign languages. This shift moves away from the traditional pen-and-paper dominance of previous educational eras.

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Support From Consumer Advocates and Critics

Consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis welcomed the financial literacy component, citing it as essential protection against scams and debt. However, Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott criticized the plan as a 'shopping list' that undermines core academic subjects. She argued that oracy initiatives have failed in the past and that core knowledge is being neglected for less substantive topics.

Implementation Challenges and Funding Concerns

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson highlighted significant concerns regarding the lack of funding and staff to support these sweeping changes. She noted that teachers are already overstretched by existing reforms, unfunded pay rises, and underfunded breakfast clubs. The opposition argues that demanding such changes without providing necessary resources will place an unreasonable burden on educators.