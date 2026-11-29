Labour Deputy Leader Lucy Powell confirms the government has abandoned specific plans to remove Lord Mandelson's peerage, citing legislative priorities and a shift toward broader House of Lords reform measures.

Labour Deputy Leader Lucy Powell has openly admitted that the party is no longer certain whether it will proceed with legislation to strip Peter Mandelson of his peerage, reversing a firm stance previously taken by the administration. This admission marks a significant shift in the government's approach to handling disgraced members of the House of Lords, particularly in the high-profile case of the former Business Secretary.

Ms Powell, who also serves as the Education Secretary, spoke to Sky News on Sunday regarding reports that Downing Street had abandoned its commitment to pass specific laws targeting Lord Mandelson. When directly asked if the government still intended to pursue this legal action, she stated, "I don't know," while clarifying that she is not involved in the decision-making process regarding which bills are passed or dropped.

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Government Shifts From Specific Peerage Law

The current administration under Prime Minister Andy Burnham has so far failed to introduce any new legislation aimed at formally removing Lord Mandelson's title, despite earlier promises made by his predecessor. This inaction comes despite Lord Mandelson's resignation from the House of Lords, his expulsion from the Labour Party, and his removal from the Privy Council following controversies surrounding his associations.

According to recent reports, ministers are now considering a broader legislative principle rather than a targeted law. This new approach would allow peers who have committed serious wrongdoing to potentially lose their titles, but there is no guarantee such reforms will be enacted. Furthermore, if they are included in future lawmaking, they may not appear in the next parliamentary session expected to run until 2028.

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Historical Context of Mandelson's Peerage Removal Pledges

The confusion over Mandelson's peerage stems from a chain of events that began when former Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed him as Britain's ambassador to the United States in February 2025. Starmer was forced to dismiss Mandelson from this diplomatic role just seven months later, following fresh revelations about the peer's friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

At that time, Keir Starmer explicitly vowed to strip Mandelson of his peerage through specific legislation. Although Mandelson quit the Lords and resigned from the party, he remains a peer for life under current rules, retaining the right to use the title 'Lord' until a law is passed to remove it. The new government has not yet followed through on this specific promise.

Call for Stronger Mechanisms in the House of Lords

Lucy Powell emphasized that while the specific bill may be dropped, the Labour Party maintains a clear position that there are currently weaker mechanisms for dealing with disgraced peers compared to the strict rules applied to Members of Parliament. She argued that the existing rules are not strong enough to handle individuals who bring the House into disrepute or break established protocols.

Ms Powell noted that the government has limited legislative time remaining in this parliamentary session. Consequently, Cabinet ministers must prioritize their bills collectively as they approach the King's Speech. This prioritization process has led to the decision to focus on strengthening general laws regarding peer conduct rather than targeting a single individual.

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Political Reactions and Ongoing Police Investigations

The potential abandonment of the peerage removal plan has drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures. Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative Party chairman, described the situation as terrible, noting that Keir Starmer had made a specific promise that Labour is now backing away from. He urged Andy Burnham to strip Mandelson of his peerage by any means possible, promising support from both houses of parliament.

Meanwhile, Lord Mandelson continues to face legal scrutiny. He was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. No charges have been filed to date, and Mandelson has denied all allegations, stating that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation. The lack of criminal charges leaves his peerage status in a legal limbo that the government seems increasingly reluctant to resolve through direct legislative action.