Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood acknowledges differential treatment in British policing following the mishandling of Henry Nowak's murder, signaling a major policy shift.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood formally acknowledged on Wednesday that two-tier policing is occurring within British police forces. This admission marks a significant reversal from the Labour Party's previous stance, which had consistently dismissed allegations of differential treatment as far-Right extremism. The statement was delivered during a speech to police leaders at a summit in London, where she recognized that officers had engaged in what she termed differential treatment.

The Henry Nowak Case Trigger

The political shift follows the severe mishandling of the murder of student Henry Nowak in December. Nowak, an eighteen-year-old, died after bleeding to death while handcuffed in Southampton, despite his pleas for help being ignored by responding officers. The perpetrator, twenty-three-year-old Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, had falsely claimed to be the victim of a racist attack by Nowak. Digwa has since been jailed for twenty-five years for his role in the fatal incident.

Also read Vickrum Digwa Appeals Murder Conviction for Henry Nowak

Rejection of Biased Policing Guidelines

Mahmood criticized previous National Police Chiefs' Council guidelines that suggested producing equality of outcomes does not require treating everyone the same. She described these instructions as patently absurd and stated that fair policing must mean treating every individual equally regardless of ethnicity. The Home Secretary announced plans for a new impartiality standard to ensure officers do not engage in preferential treatment based on group identity.

Critics Claim Long-Awaited Truth

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, stated that he had raised concerns about officer bias for over a year before his claims were dismissed by Labour leaders. He told the Daily Mail that Mahmood had suddenly seen the light after months of ignoring his warnings. Colin Sutton, Reform UK's Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, added that the political establishment had previously dismissed critics as alarmists while the public already knew the reality of biased policing.

Advertisement

Polarization in Public Trust

While acknowledging examples of differential treatment, Mahmood rejected the notion that such bias is systematic and routine across all forces. She argued that false perceptions of two-tier policing have taken hold due to specific incidents rather than widespread institutional policy. Police officers continue to face intense scrutiny, with criticism extending to their participation in political events such as LGBT Pride marches, which she said they should avoid.

Future Reforms and Training

The Home Secretary outlined a reform strategy that includes training hundreds of civilians to boost senior roles within the police force. She emphasized that approaches intended to promote equality, such as the Police Anti-Racism Commitment, have risked undermining public confidence in impartial policing. Dr John Coxhead, a professor at De Montfort University, affirmed that the public expects officers to act without fear or favour, a principle that must never be compromised.