Labour Accused of Chaos Over Starmer-Burnham Transition Plan and Defence Delays

The Labour Party faces accusations of infighting and paralysis as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reportedly plans a six-month handover to Andy Burnham, while defence spending plans are delayed. Conservatives criticize the government's indecision and internal conflict.

The Labour Party has been accused of descending into chaos and internal conflict over plans for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to remain in power until Christmas, even as the party delays crucial defence spending decisions.

According to The Mail on Sunday, allies of Sir Keir have proposed a six-month transition period to allow a smooth handover to his potential successor, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, including one final budget delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. This comes despite reports that former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, who had previously criticized Sir Keir for lacking a coherent plan to run the country, privately advised him weeks ago to continue as Prime Minister.

In a private call, Sir Tony reportedly urged Sir Keir to stay in Number 10 for the foreseeable future. Sources indicate that while the Prime Minister has now privately accepted that he must make way for Mr. Burnham if he wins the upcoming Makerfield by-election next month, there should be an extended transition.

However, this plan has been branded a recipe for paralysis by the Conservatives, with even some Labour MPs privately describing a six-month farewell tour for Keir as madness. The controversy unfolds amid continued delays to the publication of a Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which outlines billions of pounds in essential new spending for the Armed Forces. The plan, originally due last year, is intended to demonstrate Labour's commitment to strengthening national defence.

Postponements have been attributed to the Chancellor's alleged refusal to allocate an extra 18 billion pounds for defence, a claim denied by sources close to Ms. Reeves, and suggestions that the plan should be delayed until after the June 18 Makerfield by-election. The infighting has been exacerbated by public exchanges between Sir Tony Blair and Mr. Burnham, with the former criticizing Labour's performance in government and the latter firing back.

Conservative Party Chairman Kevin Hollinrake commented: Dither and delay have become the hallmark of this Labour government. They cannot agree on when the Prime Minister should leave, they cannot publish a defence plan, and they cannot decide what the Labour Party stands for. The reality of Labour in power is paralysis at the top and chaos all around.

Blair and Burnham are openly at war over the party's future while Starmer deludedly plots to cling on until Christmas, even presiding over another Reeves Budget to inflict more damage on working people and businesses before he finally goes. This is a government that has lost all authority, all direction, and all credibility. Britain deserves better. Following Labour's poor performance in recent local elections, Sir Keir initially vowed to fight all challengers, including Mr. Burnham.

However, allies now say he has accepted that if the Manchester mayor wins the by-election and returns to the Commons, he will have to allow Mr. Burnham to take over without a full-scale contest, in a so-called coronation. Nonetheless, they insist on an extended handover period to allow Sir Keir to cement his legacy and preside over one more budget, even though Mr. Burnham would be consulted as PM-in-waiting.

One senior Labour MP remarked: Why on earth should we have a lame duck PM in office for six months with his successor waiting on the Number 10 doorstep? This is madness. A new poll by former Conservative deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft shows that 32 percent of voters believe Mr. Burnham would make the best Prime Minister, compared to 19 percent for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and 17 percent for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

However, only one in five voters thought a new PM would improve the Labour government, with 57 percent disagreeing. When asked whether the Labour government is better or worse than its Conservative predecessor, 31 percent said better and 40 percent worse.

Additionally, 67 percent believe any decision to rejoin the EU should be subject to a referendum, with only 17 percent disagreeing. Downing Street has denied plans for a transition, insisting that the Prime Minister has publicly stated he is not walking away





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