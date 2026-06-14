Labour Accused of Bribing Doctors While Neglecting Defense

Labour government finds last-minute funds to avert doctors' strike, but faces backlash over underfunding defence and caving to union demands.

The Labour government faces sharp criticism for prioritizing union demands over national security after allocating additional funds to avert a planned strike by resident doctors while defense budgets remain constrained.

The British Medical Association (BMA) had scheduled a four-day walkout starting Tuesday morning, which would have been the 16th round of industrial action since 2023, but called it off at the last minute following a last-ditch proposal from Health Secretary James Murray. Murray, who moved from the Treasury last month, described the union's agreement to ballot members on the offer as a positive and welcome development.

However, the Conservatives and former military leaders swiftly drew comparisons with the armed forces, who are legally barred from striking and face funding shortages in the upcoming defense investment plan. Tory shadow health secretary Stuart Andrew accused Labour of finding billions down the back of the sofa for welfare and shaking the magic money tree to bribe the BMA while defense goes underfunded at a critical moment for national security.

He warned that this would not prevent future damaging strikes and reiterated the Conservative pledge to ban strikes in the NHS and put patients first. The resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, have been demanding a 24 percent pay rise on top of the 33.4 percent increase they have received over the past four years.

In March, they rejected an offer worth an average of 4.9 percent, which would have seen some doctors earning over £100,000 before qualifying as consultants. The new deal includes an average 6.6 percent pay uplift to be fully implemented by April 2027, reforms to the pay structure delivering two raises per year, more specialist training places, and greater reimbursements for mandatory fees like professional memberships and exams.

The Department of Health and Social Care stated the money will come from existing budgets but refused to disclose the total cost. Former Army commander Hamish de Bretton-Gordon commented that it is interesting the government can find money for doctors' pay but struggles for every defense pound.

He added that Dan Jarvis, the security minister, has said he will find the money for defense, and if he does not, the Prime Minister should call a general election to ask taxpayers if they want to fund it, as most voters recognize the primacy and imperative of defense. The strikes have already cost the NHS over £3 billion in lost activity and overtime payments to covering consultants, with each day of industrial action costing £50 million.

NHS England's national medical director, Professor Frankie Swords, had warned of a triple whammy of pressure as the strike coincided with warm weather and the World Cup. Dr. Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA's resident doctors committee, stated that no strikes needed to go ahead if an appropriate offer was received, and that the new deal was good enough to put to members.

The controversy highlights tensions between public sector pay demands and fiscal priorities, with Labour accused of favoring unions over national security. The government's decision to find extra funds for doctors while defense budgets remain tight raises questions about its commitment to protecting the country. Critics argue that the pattern of caving to union pressure will encourage further demands and destabilize essential services.

The BMA is now balloting its 47,000 resident doctor members on the new offer, with results expected in a few weeks. If approved, it would end the long-running dispute that has caused significant disruption to patient care and strained NHS resources.

However, the political fallout continues, with the Tories seizing on the issue to portray Labour as weak on defense and fiscally irresponsible. The debate underscores the challenge of balancing competing priorities in a constrained fiscal environment, especially when national security and public health intersect. As the government navigates these pressures, it remains to be seen whether this deal will stabilize doctor morale and reduce strike risks, or if other public sector unions will follow suit with renewed demands





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