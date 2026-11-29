Labour Deputy Leader Lucy Powell admits the government has dropped plans to remove Peter Mandelson's peerage, citing legislative constraints and a shift toward broader Lords reform measures.

Labour Party Deputy Leader Lucy Powell has openly admitted that the government no longer has confirmed plans to strip Peter Mandelson of his peerage, despite earlier pledges to the contrary. This confirmation marks a significant shift in the political handling of the former diplomat following the controversy surrounding his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Powell acknowledged the need for stronger disciplinary mechanisms for disgraced peers but did not deny that specific legislation targeting Mandelson has been shelved.

Mandelson Peerage Status Remains Unchanged

Peter Mandelson retains his status as a peer for life and is permitted to continue using his Lord title until formal legislation is passed to remove it. Although he resigned from the House of Lords, the Labour Party, and the Privy Council after the release of the so-called Epstein files, his hereditary-style life peerage remains legally intact. Sir Keir Starmer, during his tenure as Prime Minister, had vowed in February 2025 to strip Mandelson of this title. However, Andy Burnham, who succeeded Starmer as Prime Minister in July, has not yet introduced the necessary law to effect this removal.

Also read Gordon Brown Interviewed in Mandelson Epstein Probe as Files Reveal Failed Share Sale

Powell On Legislative Priorities And Mechanisms

When questioned by Sky News on Sunday about reports that Downing Street has abandoned its specific commitment to remove Mandelson, Lucy Powell stated she was unsure of the final decision. She emphasized that she does not make individual decisions regarding which bills are passed, noting that legislative priorities are determined collectively as the government approaches the King's Speech. Powell argued that the current rules in the House of Lords are not as robust as those in the House of Commons for dealing with misbehavior, and she stressed the importance of strengthening the law generally rather than focusing solely on one individual.

Broader Lords Reform Versus Specific Targeting

Reports from the Sunday Times suggest that the government is shifting its focus from a specific bill to strip Mandelson of his title to a broader principle. Ministers are reportedly considering how to establish a general mechanism allowing peers who commit wrongdoing to lose their titles. However, there is no guarantee that this reform will result in immediate legislation. Given the precious legislative time remaining in the current parliament, experts suggest it is unlikely that new laws regarding peerage removal will be passed in the next parliamentary session, which is expected to run into 2028.

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Conservative Criticism And Political Fallout

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative Party Chairman, has strongly criticized the Labour Party for backing off from its previous promises. He described the situation as terrible, noting that Mandelson has behaved very badly and that both houses of parliament would support stripping him of his peerage by any means possible. Hollinrake pointed out that while Keir Starmer had promised action, the current Labour administration under Andy Burnham appears to be retreating from that commitment, leaving Mandelson with his title intact despite the serious allegations against him.

Legal Status And Ongoing Police Investigation

Despite the political debate over his peerage, Peter Mandelson remains under police investigation. He was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Mandelson has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and is currently cooperating with the police. As of now, no charges have been brought against him. The failure to remove his peerage through specific legislation means he retains his status, even as the broader question of how to discipline peers who bring their house into disrepute remains unresolved in UK parliamentary law.