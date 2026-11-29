The New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Saturday night.

Noah Laba scored his first goal of the season early in the third period and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Saturday night.

Laba beat Flames netminder Dustin Wolf on a breakaway at 3:48 of the third for his first goal in New York's 26th game. The struggling center, playing his 100th career game, hadn't scored since March 14. The Rangers held on to break a three-game losing streak and improve to 10-3-0 at Madison Square Garden. Calgary was coming off Friday's 5-3 loss to the Devils in Newark, New Jersey.

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The Flames are 1-4-1 in their last six games. Wolf made a number of saves to keep the game scoreless, including a pad stop on New York's Matt Rempe with 7:10 left in the second. He made another on Tye Kartye on the power play 2:36 into the third. Wolf finished with 28 saves.