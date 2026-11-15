Lab-Grown Diamonds Dominate Market via TikTok Live Auctions

TikTok live auctions drive surging demand for lab-grown diamonds, transforming engagement ring trends and halving natural diamond prices as synthetic stones reach 61 percent market share.

Live diamond auctions on TikTok have transformed the jewelry market by making high-carat gemstones accessible to the general public through rapid, low-cost bidding wars. This digital shift has propelled lab-grown diamonds to capture 61 percent of all engagement ring purchases, marking a 239 percent increase since 2020.

TikTok Live Auction Mechanics

Auctioneers on platforms like Hello Cat, Diamond District, True Carat, and Hello Carat Jewellers generate frenzied activity by initiating bids at just one dollar or one pound. Sellers use urgent language, urging viewers to hit the live button and participate in countdowns that last only thirty seconds. For example, a salesman at Hello Carat Jewellers sold a 2.1-carat oval diamond for £387 within a single minute-long cycle. Viewers such as Mimi, Lisa, and Jenny frequently drive prices up to $350 or £265 for stones they cannot physically inspect or hold.

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Production and Market Growth

Unlike natural diamonds formed over billions of years under extreme heat and pressure, these stones are grown in factories in India or China using plasma reactors. The process takes just two weeks and involves carbon-rich gas layering onto a seed to create identical physical structures. Industry data shows that the market value of these synthetic gems is projected to rise from £25.3 billion to nearly £69.6 billion by 2034. The trend is particularly popular among consumers aged 25 to 40 who seek large, flashy stones without the traditional elite price tag.

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Industry Reaction and Celebrity Influence

Jeweller Harriet Kelsall attributes much of the current demand for size and specific cuts to Taylor Swift, whose enormous eight to ten-carat oval-cut engagement ring inspired a trend for huge square-cut, yellow, and emerald-cut stones. Major players like De Beers initially marketed lab diamonds as less serious alternatives before fully integrating them into their sales. Companies such as Grown Brilliance and traditional retailers in London's Hatton Garden, including Ainsworth Jewellers, now sell these synthetic stones alongside natural options. Former Made In Chelsea star Julia Pollard publicly endorsed the trend after purchasing three massive diamonds online for just £90, further fueling the viral culture of unwrapping videos.

Natural Diamond Price Collapse

The surge in synthetic adoption has devastated the traditional natural diamond sector, causing the price of a one-carat natural stone to halve since 2021. Bloomberg reported that De Beers slashed prices significantly due to low demand, leading to the temporary closure of its flagship Venetia mine in South Africa in July to cut costs. While this stands in stark contrast to Christie's sale of a 24-carat natural Bulgari pink diamond for £10.9 million last week, the affordability of lab-grown alternatives has opened the market to a broader consumer base seeking three to six-carat stones for a fraction of the cost.