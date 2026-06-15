LA28 Volunteer application date released, OKC among support cities

Have you ever thought about being a volunteer at the Summer Olympics? Here is your chance. Organizers for the 2028 Summer Olympics said “Games-time” volunteer applications will go live on July 14 for fans from around the world. This will include Olympic and Paralympic roles.

Organizers for the 2028 Summer Olympics said “Games-time” volunteer applications will go live on July 14 for fans from around the world. This will include roles in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

One of the variations of the 2028 Olympic logo was displayed on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium will share the opening ceremony. The Coliseum will be the site of the closing ceremony. Organizers for the 2028 Summer Olympics said “Games-time” volunteer applications will go live on July 14 for fans from around the world.

This will include Olympic and Paralympic roles.

“As fans fill the seats and athletes take the global stage, behind every event, every venue, and every moment is the LA28 Volunteer Crew,” Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer, said. “Volunteers are the backbone of the Games. They are a friendly face who helps welcome the world, create memorable experiences, and bring the Olympic and Paralympic spirit to life. Their passion and energy will help define LA28 for athletes, fans, and communities across the region.

”landing page on July 14. The date is significant because it is exactly two years from the Opening Ceremony of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Organizers are looking for about 60,000 volunteers for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with time frames from March to August 2028, with the Paralympic volunteer period running from August to September 2028. Each team member must commit to 10 shifts.

While most of the opportunities will be in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, applicants will be asked to add their preferred city where they would like to volunteer, including: Oklahoma City, OK; New York, NY; Columbus, OH; Nashville, TN; St. Louis, MO; San José, CA; and San Diego, CA.Volunteer roles will include many responsibilities within the LA28 Olympics, including: welcoming and guiding spectators and athletes to more specialized roles, such as providing medical or language translation assistance. Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first-ever Paralympic Games.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be the first held in the United States since 1996, when Atlanta hosted.





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