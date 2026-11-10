LA28 'hospitality houses' announced: Where international fans will be partying in L.A.

A kaleidoscope of international hubs will rise throughout town, each hosting watch parties, concerts, regional meals, immersive installations, meet-and-greets with athletes and more.

During LA28, the official competitions will be just one part of the massive summer extravaganza happening in Los Angeles.

A kaleidoscope of international hubs will rise throughout the county, each hosting events such as watch parties, concerts, regional meals, immersive installations and meet-and-greets with newly crowned medalists. Known as hospitality houses, these temporary gathering places give traveling fans a home away from home beyond the competition venues, while offering Angelenos a chance to experience the cultural thrills of the Olympics, even if they weren’t able to snag tickets to the Games.

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“You can go to 20 countries at the Olympic Games without ever leaving the host city,” said Tiffany Assman, founder of The Los Angeles Times is your guide to the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics. Follow us for expert coverage of every aspect of the LA28 Games.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the hospitality houses were as diverse as the countries themselves: The China House opened with traditional Chinese fan and sword performances while Ireland staked its claim at a pub, hosting night-after-night parties with live music and céilí dance lessons. Los Angeles hopes to welcome about 60 to 70 hospitality houses for LA28, up from roughly 40 houses in Paris, according to Dilpreet Sidhu, the city’s deputy mayor of international affairs.

At the same time, Team USA fan events will take place across the region. The partnerships between countries and local host cities can be mutually beneficial. Paul Krekorian, Los Angeles’ executive director of major events, said hospitality houses can help generate “meaningful economic opportunities for our city by supporting nearby local businesses and investing in the workforce that makes these events possible.

” In Santa Monica, Switzerland’s planned use of the Camera Obscura building has “helped us to reimagine the future” of the landmark, said Jennifer Taylor, the city’s economic development manager. In Venice, where Australia will make the venue 57 Windward its LA28 home, Councilmember Traci Park said she wants the Games to “accelerate meaningful improvements in accessibility, public spaces and neighborhood infrastructure that residents and visitors will enjoy for generations.

” And in San Pedro, Councilmember Tim McOsker wants Croatia’s presence to draw visitors into the historic downtown, arts district and surrounding businesses. In choosing a location, countries look for more than a scenic backdrop. Factors include neighborhood demographics, transportation and proximity to hotels and Olympic venues. Funding varies by house: Some countries rely on government or Olympic committee resources, others on private support and sponsorships.

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While many countries are still scouting venues and negotiating agreements, several have already confirmed where their houses will be. Here’s a look at where you’ll find some of these cultural hubs in the summer of 2028. Details on programming — both free and fee-based experiences — will be announced at a later date. France plans to turn the Annenberg Community Beach House into a gathering place for Team France celebrations, viewing parties and cultural programming.

Consul General Adrien Frier described a vision that connects French identity with Santa Monica through local hiring, partnerships and possible school exchanges, extending the relationship beyond the weeks of competition.

“Club France has become an essential fixture of the Games, and the Los Angeles Club France promises to be iconic,” said Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, president of the French National Olympic Committee, in a statement. Switzerland chose a place that already asks visitors to look differently. The historic Camera Obscura’s relationship to light, landscape and perspective appealed to Alexandre Edelmann, head of Presence Switzerland at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

Its proximity to the ocean, pier and train station were other perks. Edelmann wants Swiss businesses to participate alongside local vendors, drawing on resources such as Santa Monica’s farmers markets.

“We’re always trying to find a local partner,” he said. Conversations with arts institutions could connect Swiss programming to the region’s existing cultural life. He described success in tangible terms: Swiss products remaining on local menus and relationships continuing after the Games.57 Windward is an event venue in Venice Beach. It was the location of U.S. Soccer’s Soccer House during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For LA28, it will be transformed into Australia’s hospitality house. Australia is bringing a taste of Brisbane to Venice, with plans for Australian musicians, chefs and athlete appearances at the three-story 57 Windward event venue. Expect an emphasis on beach life. According to Brisbane 2032 marketing chief Brent Hill, the defining Australian meal is brunch.

The house will introduce visitors to Brisbane and Queensland ahead of their 2032 Games. A television studio is planned to send images of the coast back to Australia. Hill hopes nearby businesses will help give the precinct an Australian feel. We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.

New Zealand’s organizers found their venue by stepping outside. Walking through downtown Culver City, they saw a plaza that could bring the house directly into neighborhood life.

“Instead of putting a New Zealand house inside a building, why don’t we bring it out to the community? ” said Nicki Nicol, chief executive and secretary general of the New Zealand Olympic committee. The plan is to pair a hospitality house inside the 46-room hotel with a public fan zone in the plaza. Nicol expects Māori cultural performances, athlete welcomes, stage interviews and opportunities for children to meet Olympic competitors.

The guiding principle isDenmark’s most distinctive arrival may come under sail. The historic training ship Danmark has been approved to dock at Pine Avenue Pier from July 11 to 31, 2028, where it will anchor Denmark Village. Developed with VisitDenmark and local partners, the village is intended to be open to the public, with programming that draws on Danish design, sustainability and maritime traditions, including the experiences of the young cadets who train aboard the ship.

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At the Westin Long Beach, the Danish Olympic Committee will run House of Denmark, the country’s official Olympic hospitality venue. The hotel will serve as the delegation’s base for receptions and gatherings with athletes, sponsors, partners and invited guests. Beyond the pier, Denmark’s representative, Klaus Clemmens, said organizers are working with local partners on youth handball and cycling activities for older residents.

They also hope to donate benches and other pieces of the waterfront installation for Long Beach to use after the Games. Greek food, shared viewing and Olympic history will come together on a breathtaking church campus. Education and culture will be a big part of the experience — the house will highlight Hellenic Olympic values and historic memorabilia from the first modern Olympic Games, held in Athens in 1896.

“We want to just showcase our culture and our heritage as much as possible,” said Jimmy Eleopoulos, the Hellenic Olympic Committee’s ambassador of Long Beach. Proposed exhibitions and virtual experiences would introduce children to Greece. Organizers are considering activities before the Games to accommodate school visits. Young people from area churches could serve as cultural ambassadors, with a separate effort to connect athletes’ families with local hosts.

After 18 straight nights of music and entertainment at its Paris house in 2024, Ireland wants room for a broader daytime program in Long Beach. Peter Sherrard, chief executive of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said the team considered about 16 or 17 sites before choosing the city, whose welcome and proximity to sailing and rowing helped make the case. Plans include leading Irish acts at night, with daytime activities connecting food, culture, tourism and business.

Possibilities include children’s animation activities, sports technology demonstrations and encounters with Irish athletes through the federation’s Dare to Believe program.

“One thing we do quite well in Ireland is hospitality and having fun and that’s something we don’t want to lose sight of,” Sherrard said. Germany has selected a gathering place with sweeping ocean views for Team Deutschland and its guests. The setting, views and existing event facilities at Bel-Air Bay Club helped distinguish the venue after visits to numerous properties. The selection connects Germany with a community rebuilding after the Palisades fire.

The club was spared, said Nadine Lehr, senior communications manager at Deutsche Sport Marketing, and organizers wanted to support the venue and affected region. Deutsches Haus will only use the venue’s Upper Club during LA28. The venue’s Lower Club beach facility will remain reserved for members. Croatia is planning a free waterfront fan zone at West Harbor, with Croatian music and food, televised competition and special appearances by Olympic athletes.

It will be separate from Croatia House, which will host invitation-only events. The location of Croatia House is still being finalized.

“There are already incredibly strong connections between San Pedro and Croatia,” said Renee Pea, Croatia’s consul general in Los Angeles, in a written response. “It’s how Croatia House happened in the first place. ” Organizers are also planning a Warner Grand Theatre premiere of filmmaker Jack Baric’s documentary about Croatia’s 1992 Olympic basketball team on the eve of the opening ceremonies, followed by a waterfront after-party.

Nations Village is a planned cluster of hospitality, media and brand activity rather than a single country’s house. Santa Monica’s public record describes a temporary broadcast center serving official Olympic and Paralympic media partners, participating national houses, premium brand activations and public engagement areas. For visitors, the key details are still to come: which countries and brands will participate and what public programming will be offered.

The project includes the restoration of Crescent Bay Park’s historic pergola, according to the city’s environmental filing.