LA28 chair said he didn't consider resigning over Epstein files as Olympics organizers tout momentum

During a press conference in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, LA28 chair Casey Wasserman responded to calls for his resignation, including those from Mayor Karen Bass.

During a press conference in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday led by leaders of LA28 and the International Olympic Committee, LA28 chair Casey Wasserman responded to calls for his resignation, including those from Mayor Karen Bass.

The calls followed the release of salacious emails he exchanged with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. Wasserman has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with either Maxwell or Epstein and said he did not consider stepping down.

"Look, I talk to the mayor weekly, if not more frequently, and our conversations are between us," Wasserman said. "They continue to be thoughtful and productive with a completely shared vision on delivering the greatest games for the city and our community. " Meantime, LA28 and the IOC stressed the 2028 Summer Games are gaining momentum, citing strong ticket sales, federal funding commitments and growing volunteer engagement.

Officials said four million tickets were sold during the first ticket release, which they described as the most successful Olympic ticket launch in history. They also addressed questions about funding and concerns that local taxpayers could be left responsible for Olympic-related costs. Wasserman said the organizing committee has budget contingencies in place and that federal support will reimburse expenses such as local security costs.

The Los Angeles City Council last month approved a motion aimed at strengthening financial protections ahead of the Games. Outside the downtown hotel where the meetings were held, members of the Fair Games Coalition held a demonstration. The group has been urging LA28 to commit to keeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other immigration enforcement agencies away from the Games and the region in light of intensified immigration operations in Southern California.

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News, Jacie Prieto Lopez, LA28 Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs said, "LA28 is committed to working with all stakeholders to welcome athletes and visitors from around the world and deliver the safest and greatest Games for Angelenos and beyond.

"Who's winning the Los Angeles mayor race? See live election results belowWho's winning the California governor race? See live election results below





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