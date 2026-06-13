Haji Wright developed his skills when he played for LA Breakers FC, a local youth soccer club.

Haji Wright developed his skills when he played for LA Breakers FC, a local youth soccer club. For 15-year-old Rosa Luarca Alvarez, a sophomore at El Segundo High School and a player with LA Breakers FC, the World Cup feels especially meaningful because it is happening close to home.

“It makes me so happy that a sport that I truly love and play is just around the corner for me,” Luarca Alvarez said. “It’s really crazy to me, but I’m so happy it’s nearby. ”Alvarez has been playing soccer since she was 4. She now competes on the girls' side for LA Breakers FC, the same local youth soccer club where Haji Wright developed his skills in the boys' program.

Nick Hazell, girls' program director for LA Breakers FC, said Wright’s rise is a point of pride for the club.

“One of our alums is Haji Wright, who’s going to be playing up front for the USA team at the World Cup,” he said. Hazell said the club has seen an increase in sign-ups as excitement builds around the tournament. He said having the World Cup in the United States is helping shine a brighter spotlight on soccer nationwide.

“That creates a buzz,” Hazell said. “It’s inspirational to see these world-class players basically in our backyard. ” For Luarca Alvarez, the impact of soccer extends beyond the field. She said LA Breakers FC has helped her grow as a player and as a person.

“I’ve learned life lessons like teamwork, self-growth and communication,” she said. “Those are very good life lessons I’ve learned from it. ” The LA Breakers FC girls program has produced multiple top college soccer players, including athletes who earned full scholarships for their abilities on the field.





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