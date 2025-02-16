LA Wildfires: Assessing the Toll on the Pacific Ocean

Scientists are investigating the impact of the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles on the Pacific Ocean, analyzing water samples for contaminants and studying the potential long-term effects on marine life.

Scientists are scrambling to assess the damage inflicted upon the Pacific Ocean by the recent wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles. On a Sunday drive down the Pacific Coast Highway, Tracy Quinn, president and CEO of the environmental group Heal the Bay, was met with a heart-wrenching scene. The waterline was stained dark with ash, and the shoreline was littered with burnt remnants of appliances and other debris.

Sludge coated the water's edge, and waves during high tide lapped onto charred homes, pulling debris and potentially toxic ash into the ocean as they receded. Quinn's team has reported ash and debris as far as 25 miles south of the Palisades burn area.As crews work tirelessly to remove potentially hundreds of thousands of tons of hazardous materials from the wildfires, researchers and officials are grappling with the extent of the ocean's contamination. The Palisades and Eaton fires scorched thousands of homes, businesses, cars, and electronics, transforming everyday items into potential sources of pollution. The concern lies in the vast amount of fire debris and potentially toxic ash that could end up in the Pacific Ocean, with unknown consequences for marine life.Fire debris and ash could render the water unsafe for surfers and swimmers, especially after rainfall, which can carry chemicals, trash, and other hazards into the sea. Longer term, scientists worry about the impact of charred urban contaminants on the food supply. Strong winds carried smoke and ash far beyond the blazes before settling at sea, said Mara Dias, water quality manager for the Surfrider Foundation. Scientists on a research vessel during the fires detected ash and waste on the water as far as 100 miles offshore, including twigs, shards, and a peculiar smell akin to burning electronics. Runoff from rains presents another immediate threat, as it picks up contaminants and trash while flushing towards the sea through a network of drains and rivers. This runoff could contain nutrients, nitrogen, phosphate, heavy metals, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) released when different fuels burn.Mudslides and debris flows in the Palisades Fire burn zone add another layer of concern, potentially dumping more hazardous waste into the ocean. After fires, the soil in burn scars is less able to absorb rainfall and can develop a layer that repels water, leading to mudslides and debris flows. Los Angeles County officials, aided by other agencies, have implemented measures to prevent debris from reaching beaches, setting thousands of feet of concrete barriers, sandbags, silt socks, and more. The LA County Board of Supervisors recently passed a motion seeking state and federal help to address the issue.Beyond routine water samples, state water officials and others are testing for total and dissolved metals like arsenic, lead, and aluminum, as well as volatile organic compounds. They are also sampling for microplastics, PAHs, and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), known to cause cancer in animals and other serious health effects. Although initial chemical tests of water samples last month did not raise immediate health concerns, one beach closure was downgraded to an ocean water advisory, with beachgoers still advised to avoid the water.Dinasquet and her colleagues are working to understand the extent of potentially toxic ash and debris dispersion across the ocean, their depth, sinking speed, and long-term destination. While forest fires can deposit essential nutrients like iron and nitrogen into the ocean ecosystem, boosting phytoplankton growth and creating a positive cascading effect, the potentially toxic ash from urban coastal fires could have devastating consequences. Dinasquet highlighted the presence of lead and asbestos in the ash, posing a significant threat to both human and marine organisms. A major concern is whether toxic contaminants from the fire will enter the food chain. Researchers plan to analyze tissue fragments from fish for signs of heavy metals and contaminants





