LA voters react to Nithya Raman’s mayoral victory, call for action on homelessness and public safety

Some Los Angeles voters say they are optimistic following Nithya Raman's mayoral win over Karen Bass, but they expect quick action on homelessness, public safety, and infrastructure repairs.

Some Los Angeles voters say they are optimistic following Nithya Raman's mayoral win over Karen Bass, but they expect quick action on homelessness, public safety, and infrastructure repairs.

Neighborhood voters pointed to persistent local issues, including encampments, basic city services like streetlight maintenance, and communication after emergencies. As the city prepares for a transition from Mayor Karen Bass to the 45-year-old mayor-elect, residents say they want to see improvements in their neighborhoods and action on problems they believe have gone unresolved.

Also read Democratic socialist Nithya Raman defeats Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayor’s race

Residents interviewed following the mayoral election in Silver Lake expressed optimism about Raman’s leadership, but said they expect her administration to address some of Los Angeles’ most pressing challenges. Among their concerns are homeless encampments, crime, city infrastructure and communication between local government and communities affected by emergencies. One resident whose family lives near the site of the Lineage Warehouse fire expressed frustration with the city’s response and its aftermath.

"We really hope the new mayor-elect gets the job done, you know, to serve the community, to help with what really needs to be worked on that unfortunately Mayor Bass failed to complete during her term," said voter Jennifer Garcia. Nithya Raman secured a historic victory in the race to become Los Angeles’ 44th mayor on Thursday after establishing a decisive lead in the vote count and receiving a concession from opponent Karen Bass.

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Garcia also raised concerns about homeless encampments and the city’s efforts to address them ahead of the Olympics. Miguel Melgoza, a resident of Elysian Valley, said he is looking forward to seeing how Raman handles the transition and whether her administration can deliver improvements. He identified homelessness and crime as major concerns affecting local neighborhoods. Melgoza said improving basic city services should also be a priority, describing his own difficulty getting a streetlight repaired.

"Trying to get a light bulb installed in my streetlamp has been a nightmare calling that 800 number," he said. Los Angeles voter Linda Benabitez also expressed confidence that Raman’s leadership could bring positive changes, particularly for people experiencing homelessness.

"I’m hoping that it’s going to benefit a lot of people and good changes should be coming through," Benabitez said. The transition also represents a generational shift in Los Angeles leadership, with Raman, 45, preparing to succeed Bass, 73. One resident described the change as an opportunity for new energy at City Hall and said she believed Raman could handle the responsibilities of the office.

Melgoza, meanwhile, said he does not view age as a determining factor in someone’s ability to lead.

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"I think age is just a number, okay? " he said. We’ll see how it goes.

"As Raman prepares to take office in mid-December, residents say they will be watching to see whether the new administration follows through on the issues raised during the campaign. Homelessness remains a central concern for those interviewed, along with public safety, infrastructure repairs and the city’s responsiveness to neighborhood problems. For residents like Melgoza, the election represents an opportunity to see whether a change in leadership produces tangible improvements.

This story was written with information from previous FOX 11 coverage and interviews with LA voters in the Silver Lake neighborhood.