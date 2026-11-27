Los Angeles Unified School District has utilized a third-party filter to block Google's AI search features on student devices, challenging Google's policy that the AI is inseparable from its search engine. This action supports the district's AI moratorium and addresses educator concerns regarding student safety, marking a significant enforcement milestone despite Google's insistence that the technology cannot be isolated.

Los Angeles Unified has used a third-party filter to block Google’s AI Overviews on student devices, despite Google saying the feature is inseparable from search.

Los Angeles school officials have blocked most student access to the artificial intelligence function embedded in Google’s widely used search tool — a milestone in enforcing the district’s AI moratorium and a direct rebuff of a new Google policy, but one that may prove temporary. The AI block comes after Google announced that it would not provide a way for schools to block the AI overview that appears with its searches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At this point, company officials said, AI has become integral to the search function. If schools want the search function, they therefore have to accept that AI will come with it. The policy prompted a national outcry among many educators and some politicians who said Google is forcing AI on children at a time when educators wants to place limits on the technology over safety and learning concerns.