LA Times Studios: Mastering Heart Rate Variability for Longevity and Recovery

LA Times Studios explores the concept of recovery and the role of heart rate variability in achieving it. The article also highlights the wellness technology company Therabody and its founder, Dr. Jason Wersland, who discuss the importance of mastering heart rate variability and internal chemistry for longevity.

LA Times Studios is an independent entity that produces content developed through collaboration with licensed medical professionals and external contributors. The content is general in nature and for informational purposes only, not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

The wellness technology company Therabody, founded by Dr. Jason Wersland, discusses the importance of mastering heart rate variability and internal chemistry for longevity. The article also mentions the concept of recovery and the role of the nervous system in achieving it





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Heart Rate Variability Recovery Nervous System Parasympathetic State Percussive Therapy Therabody Jason Wersland

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