La Tejena Reopens Amidst Federal Occupation, Urging Unity and Support

In the wake of the federal occupation, a local Mount Pleasant restaurant, La Tejena, has reopened its doors, expressing both concern and resilience.

I was very happy to see this snapshot of normalcy on Sunday in Mount Pleasant as La Tejena returned from their holiday break. When they reopened last week, they wrote: 'We are back open tomorrow. As we prepare to reopen, we are painfully aware that the city we left just two weeks ago has transformed into something completely foreign to the DC we know, love, and are proud to call home.

The federal occupation has created a climate of palpable fear that is being felt in every corner of the city and in particular the restaurant industry. Hardworking people on their way to and from work (you know, the ones who make up the backbone of the entire local economy) are getting snatched up and detained. In spite of this, we will open our doors and push forward with the same spirit of togetherness and community that got us here in the first place. We’ll keep looking out for our neighbors and protect the most vulnerable among us. That is what this moment demands of us, and what our industry must do in the face of this abhorrent occupation. For those in a position of power and privilege, the responsibility falls on us to be there for our neighbors. To hold each other down. Breakfast tacos, margs, quesadillas and more are back tomorrow, can’t wait to see everyone soon.’ We'll be screening three short films showcasing immigrants in the DMV and hear from all three filmmakers after the screening. Don't miss out on this incredible community event





