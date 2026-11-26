LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and celebrities hosted Thanksgiving meals for over 300 shelter animals in Lancaster and Palmdale, highlighting a 33% rise in euthanasia across LA facilities.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined a team of more than two dozen volunteers on November 15 to serve special Thanksgiving meals to 325 shelter animals. The event took place at the Lancaster Animal Care Center and included 263 dogs, 37 cats, and a variety of farm animals. Barger emphasized that gratitude should extend to all creatures in care, noting that every animal deserves to feel surrounded by those who look after them.

Community Outreach and Celebrity Support

The celebration continued at the Palmdale Animal Care Center, located roughly 60 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Actor and volunteer Ronen Rubinstein, known for his role in the Fox drama '9-1-1: Lone Star,' stated that he wanted the animals to know they are not forgotten. Rubinstein noted that the group aims to provide joy and excitement to pets who may not receive much attention during their stay. The event featured playful puppies, designer breeds, gentle seniors, and timid dogs who were hesitant to approach visitors.

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Individual Rescue Stories and Medical Care

Among the beneficiaries was Sadie, an 11-year-old dog surrendered by her owners due to severe emaciation and physical weakness. Rescue advocates from Corry's Stand Up For Pits Foundation intervened, and Sadie was one of five dogs rescued that day. This group included three puppies battling potentially deadly parvovirus and another ailing dog named Ruth. Within 24 hours of hospitalization and receiving significant veterinary care, Sadie's kidney values began to improve, allowing her to walk again. She is now moving to a foster home through the foundation, cared for by the woman who fed her at the shelter.

Rising Euthanasia Rates and Systemic Challenges

These individual success stories occur against a backdrop of a broader animal welfare crisis across Los Angeles. The region's 13 city- and county-operated shelters take in tens of thousands of animals annually. Data reveals that euthanasia at LA's six city-run shelters surged by 33% in the first five months of 2026 compared to the same period the previous year. During this time, 2,172 dogs and cats were killed. Rescue advocates warn that a lack of preventative measures is directly fueling this overcrowding crisis.

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Future Events and Ways to Help

Despite the efforts to feed and care for these animals, thousands remain behind kennel doors waiting for their second chance. Sara Corry, whose foundation has served Los Angeles shelters for 16 years, identified reaching these animals as a top priority. The foundation is scheduled to return to Lancaster and Palmdale for its annual 'Christmas for Angels' events on December 6 and December 13. These upcoming gatherings will bring another holiday celebration to animals still awaiting adoption.

Ongoing Advocacy and Public Engagement

Volunteers and staff at the Palmdale facility continue to prepare meals and provide outdoor play areas for the pets in their care. For residents who are unable to adopt or foster the animals directly, Corry suggests that social media engagement can still make a significant difference. Sharing photographs and videos of shelter animals online helps raise awareness and increases their visibility to potential adopters. This continuous effort aims to counter the systemic issues driving the current animal welfare emergency in the region.