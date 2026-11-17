Los Angeles high school students staged a walkout to protest ICE. Police cited safety risks from third-party organizers.

Thousands of high school students in Los Angeles left their classrooms on Monday to stage a protest against federal immigration enforcement operations. Demonstrators gathered at Los Angeles City Hall and blocked major downtown streets, creating significant disruptions in the heart of the city.

Walkout Disrupts Downtown LA Streets

The demonstration began with students marching through downtown areas before some groups moved to rally at Huntington Park City Hall. Organizers behind the walkout called for an immediate end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations within the region. They also demanded that the Los Angeles Unified School District fund dream centers on every campus.

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These dream centers were proposed to provide essential services including immigration information, mental health support, and basic necessities for affected families. The protest caused visible impacts on city infrastructure, with police reports indicating that vehicles were damaged during the unrest.

Police Warn of Third-Party Recruitment

Los Angeles Police Department Captain Kelly Muniz informed Fox News Digital that outside organizers were primarily responsible for recruiting students through social media and other digital channels. She emphasized that the Los Angeles Unified School District and school police did not organize, condone, or facilitate the demonstrations.

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Muniz stated that these third-party groups were actively getting kids to join via social media and other avenues. She raised concerns about the lack of safeguards for children participating in the events. Police described scenes of crowds surrounding vehicles and throwing objects at motorists.

Safety Risks and Law Enforcement Response

Captain Muniz criticized the organizers for leaving the safety of children in the hands of individuals who did not take measures to secure their well-being. The police force made one arrest during the events for an individual accused of spray-painting a motorist's vehicle. The incident highlights the tensions between the protesting students and the general public.

Federal Agencies Defend Enforcement Tactics

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson responded firmly to the protests, stating that ICE will continue to target the worst offenders in sanctuary cities. The agency rejected the narrative that immigration enforcement targets schools as a false attempt to demonize law enforcement.

Officials noted that ICE officers face a 1,600% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats. To justify these operations, DHS provided examples of illegal immigrants arrested in California with serious criminal records. These included convictions for homicide, drug trafficking, and aggravated assault.