LA Streetlight Solar Vote Amid Copper Theft Crisis

Los Angeles property owners voted on a June 2 special assessment to replace streetlights with solar units. The plan faces criticism for ignoring copper theft, a persistent problem that drives high infrastructure damage costs. A past task force was disbanded, and penalties remain lightly enforced. Solar conversion costs $6,000 per unit versus $300 for protective covers, and batteries need frequent replacement. Results are due June 26.

Los Angeles property owners recently faced a unique election on June 2, a vote requiring property ownership to participate. This special ballot, conducted under Proposition 218 , sought approval for a tax assessment to fund the replacement of broken streetlights with solar-powered units.

Ballots were mailed in April with a June 2 deadline. The count is ongoing, and results are slated for June 26. The city's streetlight network spans 27,000 miles of conduit and 27,000 miles of copper wire, illuminating roads and neighborhoods for millions. While infrastructure upgrades are generally positive, this plan fails to tackle the core issue: rampant copper theft, which fuels repeat offenses.

Los Angeles previously formed the LAPD's Heavy Metal Task Force in response to theft reports but disbanded it in July 2025 due to budget constraints. California law treats theft of copper worth over $950 as grand theft, punishable by fines up to $10,000 and up to three years in prison.

However, low enforcement and penalties lead to high recidivism. Thieves cause thousands in damage per theft, with each streetlight costing up to $6,000 to replace. The city rejected a $300 hardened cover solution in favor of expensive solar conversions, which also face weather-related output issues and require battery replacement every three to five years. As ballots are counted, the city should address its revolving-door justice system rather than pursue costly, incomplete fixes





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Los Angeles Streetlights Solar Power Copper Theft Proposition 218 Infrastructure Tax Assessment LAPD Recidivism Energy Policy

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