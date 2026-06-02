LA Sheriff Confirms ICE Role in World Cup Security Without Immigration Enforcement; California Passes Controversial Carbon Market Overhaul

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced that ICE will assist with World Cup security but will not conduct immigration enforcement during the tournament. Meanwhile, California air regulators approved a major revision to the state's carbon market, potentially giving billions in free permits to oil refineries.

World Cup security plans in Los Angeles include a role for Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ), but Sheriff Robert Luna stated that federal agents will not conduct immigration enforcement during the tournament.

Luna made these remarks at a news conference, confirming direct communication with the head of Homeland Security in Los Angeles. He emphasized that all agencies are needed to secure venues, both scoped and unscoped events. SoFi Stadium will host eight matches, including the U.S. opener against Paraguay on June 12, and a historic match where Iran will play in Inglewood, marking the first time a host nation is at war with a participating country.

While Luna relayed that the federal government assured civil immigration enforcement will not occur at the games, he declined to guarantee this permanently, noting that policies could change. He expressed trust in the information provided but warned that any shift could create significant problems. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment before publication. This follows earlier confirmations from Kathryn Schlössman, head of L.A.

's World Cup host committee, who said ICE's presence is typical at major events. ICE has two branches: Enforcement and Removal Operations (detention and deportation) and Homeland Security Investigations (criminal investigations). It has been indicated that the investigatory branch, not the enforcement division, will lead security efforts.

However, concerns remain, especially among SoFi Stadium workers represented by Unite Here Local 11, who have threatened to strike over ICE's role and will vote on strike authorization later this week. The announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of a major ICE operation in the region that tripled arrests, sparked protests, and spread fear. Separately, California air regulators approved a contentious overhaul of the state's cap-and-invest carbon market.

The California Air Resources Board voted 10-0 to adopt changes that could allocate billions of dollars in free pollution permits to oil refineries and other major polluters, despite opposition from environmental groups, key lawmakers, and three board members. The decision followed two days of hearings, including a full day of public comments. The overhaul was influenced by intensive oil industry lobbying and pressure from Governor Gavin Newsom's administration to maintain refinery operations amid rising gas prices.

The Legislative Analyst's Office projects that state auction revenue for climate programs could drop from about $4 billion annually to $2 billion under the new rules, setting up a potential budget conflict in Sacramento





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