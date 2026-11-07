La Serna football outlasts Valencia for Division 3 playoff victory

Grady Long, Daniel Moreno and Jordan Bonilla each score a pair of touchdows as Lancers advance.

WHITTIER — Two touchdowns each by three players led the La Serna Lancers to an overwhelming victory over visiting Valencia Friday night in a CIF-SS Division 3 first-round playoff game.

Trailing at the half, the Lancers scored 22 points in the second half to come away with a 42-28 win at California High. With the win, La Serna advances to the second round and will travel to San Jacinto , a 13-6 winner over St. Bonaventure, next Friday night. La Serna turned to a running game and amassed 320 yards on the ground as senior quarterback Grady Long led with 122 yards and two touchdowns.

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He had TD runs of 1 and 45 yards. He also was 4 for 7 with one interception for 136 yards.

“With the boys up front, I’m just following behind them,” Long said. “This is something that we’ve utilized later in the season and we’ve shown it the last couple of weeks. “A lot of guys stepped up when their number was called and that was big. With that win last week , we couldn’t let it be a letdown this week.

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” Senior running back Daniel Moreno and Jordan Bonilla each rushed for two touchdowns. Moreno ran for 120 yards on nine carries, while Bonilla had 84 yards on nine carries and a 2-point conversion run.

“I’m so incredibly proud of these warriors that we have on this football team,” La Serna coach Andy George said. “This team plays with all heart, and they play for each other, and it’s a joy to watch and it’s a joy to coach them. ” Valencia was led by sophomore quarterback Evan McCalister with 127 yards and one touchdown pass.

Senior running back Nico Funez led the Vikings with 67 yards rushing on 13 carries, while McCalister ran for 92 yards and two TDs. In a wild first half with 41 combined points by both teams, the Lancers took a quick 7-0 lead on their fifth play from scrimmage with a 45-yard run by Long.

Valencia came right back with a TD reception, as Funez took a short pass from McCalister and was all alone along the right sidelines for the score to tie the game, 7-7, with 4:42 left in the quarter. Valencia answered with another long run as McAlister ran untouched 54 yards to take a 14-7 lead with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, after each team failed to move the ball, La Serna tied the game, 14-14, on a 10-yard run up the middle by Bonilla, breaking multiple tackles.

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“It’s a big win,” Bonilla said. “We started off not the best, but all credit to the coaches, they made some adjustments and turned it around. ”Valencia took its second lead of the game on an 80-yard kickoff return to lead, 21-14 in the second quarter. Moreno scored the first of his two TDs with a 1-yard run up the middle late in the second quarter to trail by a point, 21-20.

Sophomore wide receiver Kenai Summage highlighted the drive with a 67-yard catch deep in Valencia territory. The Lancers outscored Valencia 21-7 in the second half, as Long, Bonilla and Moreno scored on runs of 1, 18 and 14 yards, respectively. The defense, led by senior middle linebacker Xavier Nunez all season, held the Vikings to only one TD in the second half.

“This victory is for my teammates. I’m so excited for my brothers and so proud of them,” Nunez said.

“They went out there and they did it and finished strong and gave it their all. ”