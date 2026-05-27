LA’s program that diverts mental health crisis calls away from police to expand

Trained clinicians with the city’s Unarmed Model of Crisis Response have handled over 20,000 calls since 2024.

explores the weird and secret bits of SoCal that would excite even the most jaded Angelenos. He also covers mental health. This story is free to read because readers choose to support LAist.

If you find value in independent local reporting, The Los Angeles City Council’s recently approved budget includes funding to expand a program that diverts police from some mental health crisis calls to 911. Since launching in 2024, trained clinicians with the city’s Unarmed Model of Crisis Response have handled over 20,000 calls ranging from mental health crises to wellbeing checks. About 96% of those calls were resolved without police or a response from the L.A. Fire Department.

The new city budget includes funding to expand those teams from nine police divisions — including Devonshire, Wilshire, Southeast, West L.A. , Olympic and West Valley — to a total of 15.

“In a year where many programs continue to fight for service funding from the city, it’s so great that we are able to continue prioritizing this,” Godfrey Plata, deputy director of progressive policy advocacy group the LA Forward Institute, told LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

Plata said UMCR’s expansion is one more step toward taking the program citywide, which his group hopes to do by the 2028 Olympics. The crisis teams are slated to go online within the six additional police divisions by June 2027.

It’s not yet clear which police divisions will be selected for expansion. nearly one-third of LAPD shootings since 2017 involved someone living with a mental illness and/or experiencing a mental health crisisorganizations — Exodus Recovery, Alcott Center and Penny Lane Centers — to provide teams of trained clinicians in service areas spread across L.A. The teams are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week within the Police Department’s Devonshire, Wilshire, Southeast, West L.A.

, Olympic and West Valley divisions.. The teams don’t have the authority to order psychiatric holds for people in crisis, but they can work with them to find help locally, and spend more time on follow up than law enforcement can.calls for service, ranging from mental health crises to wellbeing checks. About 4% were redirected to the LAPD. Average response times have been under 30 minutes.

Examples of these interactions include members of the teams taking food to a woman who was crying and hungry, working with a business owner to engage with someone sleeping in a parking lot and sitting with a family for nearly three hours to help resolve a conflict involving a relative. The department said it’s worked with the teams of clinicians to divert calls for service away from fire first responders since September 2025.

The department saw 144 calls diverted to UMCR in the month of March alone.

“We’ve found them to be an incredible asset and ally to addressing some of the issues in the field,” LAFD Chief Jaime Moore told council members at the hearing. “The recommendation would be to expand the program, get it into more police divisions which would then get it into more of our battalions and our bureaus.

" With the plan to expand to 15 police divisions by June 2027, UMCR would need to expand into another six divisions to meet that goal. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information. Our newsroom doesn’t answer to shareholders looking to turn a profit. Instead, we answer to you and our connected community.

We are free to tell the full truth, to hold power to account without fear or favor, and to follow facts wherever they lead . Our only loyalty is to our audiences and our mission: to inform, engage, and strengthen our community. Right now, LAist has lost $1.7M in annual funding due to Congress clawing back money already approved.

The support we receive from readers like you will determine how fully our newsroom can continue informing, serving, and strengthening Southern California.





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

March of Dimes Campaign: A Model for Restoring Americans' Faith in ScienceThe March of Dimes campaign for a polio vaccine offers a model for restoring Americans’ faith in science. The campaign, which relied on small donations from many ordinary Americans, led to the development of the world’s first polio vaccine and the elimination of the disease within the U.S. by 1979. The campaign’s success demonstrates the power of public engagement and personal investment in scientific research and the possibility of conquering disease.

Read more »

Family of unarmed Black man killed by Aurora police sues city — againThe district attorney found the use of deadly force justified in 2024, but a state report questioned aspects of the shooting.

Read more »

Webcam model who was dating a gangbanger is ambushed and killed alongside best friendA webcam model believed to be dating a gangbanger was ambushed and killed alongside her innocent best friend — with a manhunt underway for the masked motorcycle assassins.

Read more »

Skip The Service Center: Hyundai Deploying Factory-Trained Techs To Your HomeHyundai dealers are rolling out fully kitted-out service vans with genuine parts and factory-trained technicians.

Read more »