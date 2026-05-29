LA's Latino International Film Festival kicks off 25th anniversary with honors and celebration

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, known as LALIFF, kicked off its 25th year with an opening night that honored a celebrated star and highlighted the festival's legacy of supporting Latino filmmakers

Friday, May 29, 2026 12:03AMThe Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, known as LALIFF, kicked off its 25th year with an opening night that honored a celebrated star and highlighted the festival's legacy of supporting Latino filmmakers.

Jennifer Lopez was recognized by LALIFF for her lasting impact in entertainment. The honor helped launch the festival's silver anniversary, marking 25 years of championing Latino storytellers. Opening night also included recognition for actress Paulina Chavez, representing the next generation of talent.

"I love my community so much and to represent Latinos is a dream come true, and I want to be born Latino every single lifetime! " Chavez said. The five-day festival features a range of works, including feature films, shorts, animation and student productions, showcasing emerging and established talent and illustrating what can be accomplished with opportunity and support.

"It started my career. Thanks to LALIFF, my movie, 'Las Tres Sisters,' was in theatres and that would have not happened. Nobody knew about us and they gave us a grant. They opened the door and they pushed us all the way into a theatrical distribution," she said.

Actor and filmmaker Edward James Olmos, who founded the festival, reflected on its significance to the community.

"This event is probably, to me, one of the strongest things I've ever been a part of in my life," Olmos said. Other actors also emphasized the importance of the festival's mission to bring people together through culture and storytelling.

"To represent, to bring culture, to bring community together, it's very important for all of us. Right, Rafa? Diles, Rafa, in Espanol," said Bobby Soto.

"¡Muy importante! " added Rafael Cobos Delgado, who stars with Soto in the short film, "Motos," which is part of this year's festival. "We have to support the Latino voices, the culture, the stories, the makers, the producers, the directors and we can all find our humanity when we all share our stories and that we're all one big family," said "The Rookie" star Alyssa Diaz. Copyright © 2026 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.





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