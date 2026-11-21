The celebrity-loved wellness brand that helped define Los Angeles health culture has officially arrived in New York City.

California-based organic grocery and wellness brand Erewhon has officially opened its first New York City location, bringing its popular smoothies, tonics, coffee and wellness drinks to SoHo.

The new outpost, called The Tonic Bar by Erewhon, opened inside Kith Women at 644 Broadway. The location marks the company's first New York City shop after decades of operating in Los Angeles. To mark the opening, Erewhon introduced the State of Mind Smoothie, a drink created exclusively for New York City. The smoothie features organic cold-pressed apple juice, mango, banana, goji berries, cinnamon, ginger and other ingredients, and is available only at the SoHo location.

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The company said proceeds connected to the smoothie will support the Bowery Mission, a nonprofit that provides services for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and other crises. Erewhon's roots date back to the 1960s, when Aveline Kushi and Michio Kushi opened a natural foods market in Boston inspired by their belief that nutrition plays a central role in health and well-being. The business later relocated to Los Angeles and grew into one of the country's most recognizable wellness-focused grocery brands.

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The Tonic Bar is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kith Women in SoHo. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Mayor Mamdani on crutches after tearing his Achilles in soccer game