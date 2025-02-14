LA's Chocolate Scene is Heating Up This Valentine's Day

LA's chocolate scene is thriving, with artisanal chocolatiers offering a wide range of innovative and delicious treats for Valentine's Day. From classic bars to unique bonbons, there's something for everyone.

If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. It's Valentine's Day (you had noticed, hadn't you?). And you may be thinking “How do I impress?” One way: excellent chocolate, my friend. In 1971, artisanal chocolate began to gain in popularity after chef Valerie Gordon and her partner and husband, Stan Weightman Jr. opened their shop. Since then, more and more L.

A. chocolatiers and bean-to-bar makers have been popping up in recent years, innovating with form and flavor. Asked to name her favorite chocolate, Kennison said it’s like asking a parent who their favorite child is. “It will depend on my mood,” Kennison said. “I am not a chocolate snob. I love milk chocolate, but it has to be a very high-quality milk chocolate.” (She mentions dark milk chocolate, a type of milk chocolate with a higher percentage of cacao, 60-65 %. “I call it a gateway drug for people that want to go from dark to light or light to dark.”) You can see more of Kennison's recommendations below. And in case you're wondering if it's too late to score chocolate as a Valentine’s Day gift, she says it's like the Super Bowl for chocolate shops. They've planned for this day. 'One thousand percent, there will be yummy stuff to buy. No question.' Choose among a huge selection of bars, like dark chocolate with halwa, caramel brittle, saffron, rose, almonds and pistachios, or get one of their bundles, like the Frisky Bundle which includes a Big Orgasm bar from Eat Gold Organics. There's also a limited-edition collection of bonbons presented in a floral box featuring artwork by Hilary Pecis. ($85 to $125). Flavors include German chocolate cake, strawberry rosé and raspberry Linzer. This Valentine's Day, LA's chocolate scene is more vibrant than ever. From classic chocolatiers to innovative bean-to-bar makers, the city offers a diverse array of treats for every palate





