Community groups sue HUD over a plan to end protections allowing mixed-status families to live together in federally assisted housing.

Community groups sue HUD over a plan to end protections allowing mixed-status families to live together in federally assisted housing. Community organizations and pro bono attorneys filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a new U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rule that opponents say could put thousands of people in Los Angeles who are part of mixed-status immigrant families at risk of homelessness.

The legal challenge was announced at Public Counsel's Koreatown office, where community leaders and attorneys gathered to oppose proposed changes to federally assisted housing programs.

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"For 30 years, mixed-status families have lived together in public housing and Section 8 homes," said Kathryn Eidmann, president and chief executive officer of Public Counsel. Attorneys involved in the lawsuit say HUD's effort to require all tenants to prove citizenship or eligible status could force families to choose between homelessness and separation. They said more than a third of the tens of thousands of people expected to be affected by the policy live in California.

Los Angeles Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said the proposal would add pressure to families already facing economic challenges.

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"In my district we have William Mead Homes, one of the oldest public housing communities in L.A. , and I've sat with residents who are already struggling with rising cost of living, gas, daycare, and even struggling with the cuts to the Medi-Cal system for the family members who have disabilities," Hernandez said. One public housing resident, Natividad, said she has lived in public housing for many years and raised children who went on to pursue higher education.

Speaking in Spanish, she described the proposal as horrifying, inhumane and crushing. Natividad is also a member and co-founder of the tenants' union, Unión de Vecinos. Elizabeth Blaney, co-founder of Unión de Vecinos, said public housing residents play an important role in their communities. In a statement to Eyewitness News, HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the rule fully implements federal law and "guarantees only American citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing.

" Opponents contend the administration's actions are inconsistent with the law and represent an overreach. Attorneys behind the lawsuit argue that HUD has historically provided assistance to mixed-status families based only on the number of eligible family members in a household. The plaintiffs are asking the court to postpone the rule's effective date, prohibit enforcement of the rule in California's Central District and ultimately declare the policy unlawful. Landfill geyser erupts at Chiquita Canyon in Castaic, prompts evacuation advisory