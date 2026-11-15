La Poste Subsidiary Maileva Data Breach Exposes 22 Million French People

La Poste's Maileva suffered a September cyberattack exposing names and postal addresses of about 22 million people, and a judicial probe is under way.

La Poste, France's national postal group, confirmed on Saturday 14 November 2025 that its subsidiary Maileva was hit by a cyberattack in mid-September 2025. The breach exposed personal data belonging to roughly 22 million people, about a third of the French population, making it one of the largest data leaks recorded in the country. A judicial investigation is under way, and the case has been reported to the CNIL, France's data-protection authority.

Maileva is the document-services arm of La Poste's digital subsidiary Docaposte. The company is not a household name, but it handles a large share of routine French administrative correspondence on behalf of other organisations.

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How the Maileva Data Breach Happened

Maileva prints and dispatches professional correspondence, including payslips, registered letters, invoices, administrative notifications and shareholder meeting notices. Its clients are mainly small and mid-sized businesses. According to the figures the company gives, Maileva has more than 70,000 users and processed 180 million documents in 2024.

The exposed data consists of first names, surnames and postal addresses. These belong to people who received mail sent by Maileva's corporate clients, not only to the platform's direct customers. La Poste says bank details and other financial information were not compromised.

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Because Maileva combines document flows from many client organisations into one printing and mailing pipeline, a single intrusion can reach records from several sectors at once. This structure explains why the affected population is far larger than the company's own customer base.

Who Is Affected and What Was Reported

The specialist site Cyberattaque.org has named some of the groups affected. Its reporting lists recipients of communications from social-housing organisations such as Flandre Opale Habitat and Altéal, patients of clinical laboratories linked to the Inovie group, and users of the Foch Hospital near Paris.

The same site reports that an intruder accessed the contents of certain payment-demand letters sent to patients through Kiwee.care, a medical-debt collection firm that uses Maileva. According to that report, the exposed details include invoice numbers, appointment dates and outstanding amounts. Maileva has not confirmed these specifics, so this element remains reported but not officially verified.

Maileva says all affected companies were informed in line with French regulations. The judicial investigation is ongoing, and the official findings may clarify which records were accessed and how many were copied.

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Why the Incident Raises Wider Concerns

The Maileva case adds to a growing list of cyberattacks and data leaks that have hit major French companies and public bodies in recent years. Recent French breaches have also affected Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, France Travail and health-payment operators.

The incident also raises questions about how much sensitive information passes through a small number of outsourced document-processing platforms. For the people named in the reporting, the main practical risk is that names, postal addresses and, if the Cyberattaque.org account is confirmed, medical-debt details could be used in targeted phishing or social engineering attempts.