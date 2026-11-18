Officials are reporting they've contained the fire following a reported explosion that occurred in La Porte, according to city officials.

Officials are reporting they've contained the fire following a reported explosion that occurred in La Porte, according to city officials. According to a message on CAER, an explosion, fire, process/unit upset occurred at the Clean Harbors facility located on Independence Parkway in La Porte.

Officials are reporting they've contained the fire following a reported explosion that occurred in La Porte, according to city officials. According to a message on CAER, an explosion, fire, process/unit upset occurred at the Clean Harbors facility located on Independence Parkway in La Porte. The message stated, "Emergency vehicles, flames, noise, sirens, smoke, activity may be noticeable to the community.

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" The message added, "We are actively responding to the incident. Protecting employees, neighboring facilities, the community, and the environment remains a priority.

"Officials have not said what may have been inside of the tank that reportedly exploded. La Porte Office of Emergency Management posted a new update just after 10:30 p.m. saying, "The City of La Porte continues to monitor the incident at Clean Harbors. The fire is reported to be out by responders on scene. Residents can continue to expect to see activity.

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While the facility has a La Porte mailing address, it is located within the City of Deer Park’s extraterritorial jurisdiction . The La Porte Fire Department is assisting Deer Park with response operations. Harris County Pollution Control and Deer Park’s third-party air monitoring teams are on scene. Air monitoring continues with no detectable readings at this time.

Winds continue to move from the northeast, away from the City of La Porte. Our Office of Emergency Management remains in close coordination with Deer Park and Pasadena. At this time, no protective actions are necessary for La Porte residents. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

""The City of Deer Park is currently monitoring reports of a potential tank fire at the Clean Harbors facility. Local authorities are actively investigating the incident and working to gather verified details as the situation unfolds.

""The City of Deer Park’s air monitoring system is not detecting any hazardous readings. Per Clean Harbors’ recommendation, it is not advised to shelter in place at this time.

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"According to the Clean Harbors company website, " located just east of Houston, Clean Harbors Deer Park is the industry’s performance leader. This RCRA and TSCA permitted site manages a broad range of hazardous and industrial waste in the form of liquids, solids, sludge and gases. "