From speed humps and stop signs to roundabouts and safer pedestrian crossings, officials are targeting high-risk areas as part of an ongoing effort to make streets safer.

As rainy weather creates slick road conditions and increases the risks for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, the City of La Mesa is working to make its streets safer through new road designs and traffic-calming measures.

City officials say they are identifying high-risk intersections and areas where safety improvements are needed, with projects focused on making roads safer and improving walkability throughout the community. La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian says road safety is a growing priority as the city continues to develop. Planned improvements include pedestrian bridges, bike lanes, sidewalks and roundabouts — all aimed at creating safer ways for people to get around.

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“The walkability of this area is a huge plus. It's a huge bonus,” Lothian said, pointing to the importance of improving pedestrian access, particularly in the Village. One project already underway is the La Mesa Boulevard Complete Streets Plan, which includes several safety improvements, including safer pedestrian crossings and traffic-calming measures. Those efforts include the installation of recycled rubber speed humps and additional stop signs at intersections throughout the city.

“The speed humps that we did, the recycled rubber speed humps are great,” Lothian said. She also noted that nearly all four-way intersections now have stop signs. The city is also looking at roundabouts as another way to slow traffic and improve safety in busy areas. In August, La Mesa installed its first roundabout at El Paso Street and Dalhart Avenue, near Murray Manor Elementary School.

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Lothian said the roundabout is designed to slow drivers down in an area where traffic can move quickly.

“They're very busy streets and fast streets, so the roundabout works. You can't go speeding through,” she said. While roundabouts and other infrastructure improvements can be costly, city officials say the work is part of a larger effort to improve road safety. And with more improvements still ahead, the city says the current projects are just the beginning.

For now, officials are continuing to identify problem areas and explore ways to make La Mesa's roads safer for everyone who uses them.