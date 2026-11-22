A La Mesa woman's security camera captured a child stealing a delivered package moments after a FedEx drop-off. Lori Nieto-Matteucci reported that the child took an 8-inch Stanley Tucci fry pan and cookbook intended as a Christmas gift before fleeing in a white Jeep Wrangler. She shared the video to warn neighbors that thieves may follow delivery trucks and strike even when residents are home.

A La Mesa woman caught porch pirates on camera stealing her package just minutes after it was delivered. NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada reports. Unfortunately, it’s also a time when porch pirates are looking for packages to steal.

On Monday, Lori Nieto-Matteucci and her family were away from home when they received a notification on their phone that packages they were expecting had been delivered to their front porch.

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“We heard the chime, we looked at our cameras and noticed okay, FedEx has dropped off these boxes,” Nieto-Matteucci said. “As I’m on the phone, I got another chime, and I started to look up at the camera as I’m talking to the neighbor and my husband is going oh my gosh, there’s somebody out there, he’s in the process of going up to steal,” she said.

“That it was a child, that this child was coerce or persuaded that this was okay to do this and its saddening,” Nieto-Matteucci said. “It’s horrible, it’s terrible, you feel awful. ” The video shows the child getting into a white four-door Jeep Wrangler before the vehicle drives away.

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“He ran across, I had two boxes, but he grabbed the top one and ran back and jumped in the front seat there was a, I could see from the videos there was a child in the back seat. ” Nieto-Matteucci later found out that a neighbor just a few doors down had also been targeted by the same individuals.

“Don’t be surprised if they follow the truck. Even if you’re home and they deliver to you, if you are not standing at that door, they will still get them, I have seen reports of people saying, I was just walking to my door and it was already taken,” she said. Nieto-Matteucci said the stolen package contained an 8-inch Stanley Tucci fry pan and cookbook her husband had bought for her as a Christmas gift.

Although she hopes to still receive her Christmas gift, she’s sharing her experience in the hopes that others won’t go through what she did this holiday season. Nieto-Matteucci said she also contacted all of her delivery services to request that packages no longer be left on her porch. Instead, she plans to have them delivered to a neighbor, placed in a locked box or held for pickup at delivery office.