LA Mayoral Race Heads to November Runoff, Politicians Face Scandals and Investigations

The Los Angeles mayoral race is heading to a November runoff as Karen Bass faces challenges. Meanwhile, politicians such as Graham Platner and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are facing scandals and investigations.

LA mayoral race heads to November runoff as Karen Bass faces Mamdani-style socialistChurch cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’ Platner’s ‘living on the sea’ claim dismantled by critics as financial docs paint a different picture Democrat who led #MeToo charge stays silent as accusations emerge against Senate hopeful Graham Platner Obama-appointed judge who blocked Trump birthright citizenship order strikes again, throws out visa overhaulDemocrats extend Platner 'grace' despite abuse allegations after Kavanaugh reckoningSEE IT: Maine voters sound off on Platner's divisive campaign as crucial primary nears: 'He's a disgrace'Reporter's Notebook: Tlaib forces rare House procedure after Republican accuses her of defending terroristsWhy Trump picked Bill Pulte to lead US intelligence as critics question his qualificationsFederal prosecutors accuse California of blocking voter roll auditConservatives are found to be happier than progressivists, psychologist assertsVice President JD Vance: When I went to a Catholic church, I felt at homeVice President JD Vance discusses the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into fraud allegations linked to Minnesota Gov.

Tim Walz’s administration on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime. ’Vice President J.D. Vance Monday announced that he has referred allegations involving Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Justice Department's fraud division for a potential criminal investigation over alleged fraud in federally funded social services programs.

Vance made the announcement during an appearance on Fox News'"Jesse Watters Primetime," when he was asked about a report released by the House Oversight Committee alleging that state officials, including Walz and Ellison, were warned of fraud in the state but did not take action to stop it in part because of litigation threats and concerns about being accused of discrimination.

"We're certainly going to investigate this, Jesse, and I guess now I can make a bit of breaking news because I left the White House to come here to do this interview with you. And before I did, we actually referred this particular case to the Department of Justice for a full criminal investigation. We are not going to do what the Biden administration did and make judgments of the law before all the facts are in," Vance said.

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he has referred allegations involving Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to the DOJ for a potential criminal investigation.

"But here's what's particularly troubling about this to me is, Jesse, you had people within Governor Walz's office who were saying, you know what? This looks like fraud. It looks like these Somalian illegal immigrants are doing something that's very shady, and then you had people who shut them down, who shut these whistleblowers down and said, you know, you're a racist or you're a xenophobe for asking questions about where taxpayer money is going," he continued.

"What that means to me, Jesse, is that clearly people weren't taking fraud seriously. Whether it rises to the level of a criminal violation, we're gonna investigate it, and of course, if it does rise to that level, we're going to prosecute it. We have to," Vance added.

The vice president, who was tapped in February to lead the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud after President"Minnesota state officials are not above the law, and if they facilitated fraud, lied under oath about what they knew, or harassed and intimidated whistleblowers, they must face justice," Vance wrote on X. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said President Donald Trump"is weaponizing the entirety of the federal government to punish blue states like Minnesota.

"Vance and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz also previously said they were pausing federal Medicaid reimbursements to Minnesota, which Walz"Trump is weaponizing the entirety of the federal government to punish blue states like Minnesota," Walz said on Feb. 25.





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