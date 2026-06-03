With a majority of votes counted, businessman Jack Pratt holds a slim lead over incumbent mayor Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral primary. the race rEmains undecided due to California's complex election process, which could take days to finalize. Pratt's aggressive campaign and Bass's vulnerabilities have shaped the race, while former political allies Bass and Kevin de León focus their criticism on each other.

The Los Angeles mayoral primary race remains undecided as of Wednesday morning, with 63% of votes counted. Karen Bass , the incumbent mayor, is currently in second place with 30.4% (151,149 votes),while businessman Jack Pratt trails closely behind in first with 32.5% (161,520 votes).

Council member Kevin de León is in third place with 22.3% (110,848 votes). Bass, first elected in 2022, faced criticism during the 2025 wildfires when she attended Ghanas presidential inauguration while many Angelenos lost their homes. Pratt, whose house was destroyed in the wildfires, has since accused Bass of incompetence and corruption, gaining traction in recent polls and Tuesday's primary results.

However, with 37% of votes still uncounted, its uncertain if Pratt or de León will advance to the November general election under California's jungle primary system. The state's election process is slower due to widespread vote-by-mail, signature verification, and extended ballot receipt rules, which can take days to finalize,especially in close races. Pratt, a Republican,campaigned on voter frustrations over homelessness and crime,using an aggressive digital strategy and viral clips.

Though,questions about his readiness for office and vague policy proposals have dogged his campaign. Bass, despite her expErience,has framed her reelection bid as a call for continued change,facing criticism for her handling of the Palisades fire and supporting a agreement to delay a minimum wage increase. with Democrats outnumbering Republicans nearly 4 to 1, Bass and de León,former political allies, have focused thier criticism on each other, with Bass largely avoiding Pratt





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