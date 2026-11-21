City Council considers rolling back mayoral power

The Los Angeles City Council on Friday referred to committee two proposed charter changes that would allow the council to overturn mayoral executive directives and remove department general managers, something only the mayor can do now.

Any changes to the charter would require voter approval. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez authored the motion on executive directives, which are orders to department heads by the mayor. If approved, the council would need a two-thirds vote to override such an order. Rodriguez said the move was not aimed at incoming Mayor Nithya Raman, whom the council member did not support in the election.

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She said it's important that there be “healthy checks and balances ... regardless of who sits in the Mayor’s Office.

" Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who authored the motion on general managers, said it “grew out of serious concerns about the LAPD’s handling of protests” and the council’s “limited authority over department leadership. ” As specified in the other motion, if approved, the City Council would need a two-thirds vote to remove a department manager.

Liz Garcia, a spokesperson for the mayor-elect, said Raman believes “eroding executive authority makes city government less efficient, less accountable and ultimately less effective in delivering services to residents.

"The City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Charter Reform plans to conduct a series of hearings on numerous proposed charter changes — including expanding the size of the council. It will be up to the full City Council to decide what changes to place before voters — likely on the November 2028 ballot.

The man accused of sparking last year’s deadly Palisades Fire was found guilty of arson charges Friday after his first federal case earlier this year ended in a mistrial. Jurors convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of lighting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, that burned undetected deep in root systems before flaring back up Jan. 7The fire became one of the most destructive in California history.

The Palisades Fire killed 12 people as it incinerated entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Malibu. Prosecutors continued to pursue the case after Rinderknecht’s first jury deadlocked 10-2 in favor of acquittal after a two-week trial in June. They dropped a third charge of timber set afire when they filed a new indictment for the retrial.

Jurors convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of lighting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, that burned undetected deep in root systems before flaring back up Jan. 7, becoming one of theRinderknecht, with little apparent reaction, gave his attorneys hugs before leaving the courtroom. His father was present for the trial and as the verdict was read.to federal charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson.

The scope of the first charge was narrowed to only include the Jan. 1 blaze, known as the Lachman Fire, and the second addresses the Palisades Fire. He was convicted on both charges.in favor of acquittal after a two-week trial in June. They dropped a third charge of timber set afire when they filed a new indictment for the retrial.

During the second trial, prosecutors presented a more tightly organized case that presented digital forensic data, expert testimony and Rinderknecht’s state of mind in the hours leading up to the fire. They did not focus as much on his resentment toward the rich and powerful to present the crime as arson motivated by “societal revenge” like they previously did.

Prosecutors zeroed in on evidence placing him at the fire’s origin area, such as photographs that showed his car parked at the base of a trail leading up to where the fire started and cellphone tower data pointing to his movement on the hill. Fire detection camera images showed the time window the blaze ignited, and experts eliminated any other source of ignition that night, including fireworks.in the hours leading up to the fire through the testimony of Uber passengers and texts sent to his girlfriend at the time.

After the fire began, Rinderknecht called 911 more than a dozen times as he walked down the hill. Prosecutors presented the video he screen-recorded on his phone while calling. As he was calling, he asked ChatGPT: “Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes? ”They also presented extensive testimony on how fire investigators determined the Palisades Fire was a holdover fire from the initial blaze Rinderknecht sparked.

Jurors were instructed not to consider the Los Angeles Fire Department’s role in putting out the fire. Rinderknecht’s defense attorney Steve Haney casted doubt on the government’s case and said that their evidence proves nothing. Haney said the fire scene could have been compromised because the area was accessible to the public until the Palisades Fire started Jan. 7.

“Six days of anyone and everyone walking across the spot the government now calls a crime scene,” he said. The defense called their own expert witnesses, including a retired fire investigator for the U.S. Forest Service who argued the fire origin area was different from what the government concluded.

Haney argued the government could not conclusively say there was no one else by the fire ignition point that night because of missing cell data records, and pointed to a neighbor’s testimony that he saw a group of teenagers running away from the direction of the trailhead. He told jurors to disregard any evidence related to Rinderknecht’s character, such as his angry text messages, because they were “evidence of the man, not evidence of the act.

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” Finally, Haney presented an alternate explanation for what ignited the fire — fireworks. Multiple witnesses, including two neighbors and a local firefighter, all said theyIn the thousands of images of the evening collected from cameras in the area, none showed fireworks in the sky above the hill where the fire started, prosecutors said. A new report commissioned by L.A.

County finds operating Whiteman Airport in Pacoima as it's currently being run will cost the county a net loss of $27 million. It also proposed three future scenarios for the airport, including one option that closes it down. A new study commissioned by Los Angeles County was released Thursday and lays out three scenarios for the future of Pacoima's Whiteman Airport, but does not recommend one.

Now, the county is asking residents to weigh in on which option the county should pursue. The study found that, if the airport keeps operating as it does now, L.A. County is projected to lose about $27 million through 2050. Residents in Pacoima and the San Fernando Valley, as well as public officials, have also raised safety concerns about the airport.

The study said that between 2015 and 2026, the National Transportation Safety Board has investigated 12 incidents in Whiteman's vicinity. Those include two this year. In April, a single-engine plane crashed into a parking lot near the airport.

Then in June, another small plane crashed on the runway. The study recommended that no matter which option the county decides to pursue, safety improvements are necessary now because planes will continue to fly into and out of the airport for years, regardless of its future. Los Angeles County bought Whiteman Airport in 1970. It controls and operates the facility, but the FAA controls the airspace around it and also certifies pilots and directs air traffic.

According to the county, it's home to 500 aircraft and supported 126,000 takeoffs and landings in 2025. It’s home to flight schools and aviation businesses, as well as several nonprofits. A 90-day public comment period is now open for people to weigh in on the options for the airport's future. You can submit your feedback by filling out this form.

Comments are due by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 17 and will be compiled and shared with the Board of Supervisors.and lays out three scenarios for the future of Pacoima's Whiteman Airport, but does not recommend one. Now, the county is asking residents to weigh in on which option the county should pursue. The study found that, if the airport keeps operating as it does now, L.A. County is projected to lose about $27 million through 2050.

Residents in Pacoima and the San Fernando Valley, as well as public officials, have alsoabout the airport. The study said that between 2015 and 2026, the National Transportation Safety Board has investigated 12 incidents in Whiteman's vicinity. Those include two this year. In April, a single-engine plane crashed into a parking lot near the airport.

Then in June, another small plane crashed on the runway. The study recommended that no matter which option the county decides to pursue, safety improvements are necessary now because planes will continue to fly into and out of the airport for years, regardless of its future. The first option would keep the airport at its current size and upgrade it. Existing hangars would be modernized and new ones would be built.

The study estimated this would generate about $14 million in net revenue through 2050 and create 382 jobs within about five years. The study said this option is the lowest risk of the three. The second option would consolidate the existing airport into a compact core and open up land around it for residential, retail, healthcare and other types of development.

The study estimated this would generate about $24 million in net revenue through 2050 and more than 1,900 jobs within about 10 years. The study said this option offers the biggest financial return of the three. The third option would close the airport and open up 102 acres of land that could be developed for residential, retail and commercial uses as well as parks, open spaces and community facilities.

This would create about 12,000 jobs, but not until 2075 or later. This option would also take the longest because closing the airport would require FAA approval. The study estimated approval of closure wouldn't happen until around 2050 at the earliest. Whiteman Airport in 1970.

It controls and operates the facility, but the FAA controls the surrounding airspace and certifies pilots and directs air traffic. According to the county, it's home to 500 aircraft and in 2025 supported 126,000 takeoffs and landings. It’s home to flight schools and aviation businesses, as well as several nonprofits. A 90-day public comment period is now open for people to weigh in on the options for the airport's future.

You can submit your feedback by filling out. Comments are due by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 17 and will be compiled and shared with the Board of Supervisors. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

Chicano and Latino Studies Department lecturer Theresa Yugar stands for a portrait at a California Faculty Association members strike at California State University Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2024. California State University faculty members have voted in favor of giving their bargaining team the authority to call a strike after negotiations with administrators reached an impasse, their union announced Friday. The California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 faculty members across the CSU schools, last went on strike in January 2024.

While the union is asking for pay raises, they also want provisions to align with all the ways higher education has changed since the last contract. The union wants CSU to guarantee academic freedom in the face of pressure from the Trump administration over DEI cuts and artificial intelligence guardrails.

California State University faculty members have voted in favor of giving their bargaining team the authority to call a strike after negotiations with administrators reached an impasse, their union announced Friday. About 97% of members voted in favor of a strike. The California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 faculty members across the CSU schools, last went on strike in January 2024.

While the union is asking for pay raises, they also want provisions to align with all the ways higher education has changed since the last contract. The union wants CSU to guarantee academic freedom in the face of pressure from the Trump administration over DEI cuts and artificial intelligence guardrails.

" 97% strike vote authorization is a loud, resounding message to the chancellor that we are not messing around, so I'm elated," said Melissa Hidalgo, a lecturer at California State University, Long Beach. "This is a way that people are expressing it that, that we mean, 'We want a real contract. We want to be treated and paid and compensated the way that they pay themselves.

'"In a statement, a spokesperson for the California State University said,"We are disappointed by the outcome of the strike authorization vote, particularly given CSU’s recent success in reaching five collective bargaining agreements covering more than 28,000 employees. "The statement added,"We believe the parties’ time and resources would be more productively spent at the bargaining table, where meaningful progress can be made, rather than preparing for a potential strike.

The CSU remains committed to reaching a fair and fiscally responsible agreement that recognizes the contributions of our faculty while serving the interests of our students and the university. We stand ready to resume negotiations and remain hopeful that the parties can reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

"During the union’s last strike in 2024, class was disrupted for roughly 500,000 students. The strike lasted one day — to the “The last contract sucked. The union caved after one day. We had all the momentum of faculty here and a lot of support to keep the strike going,” Helen Hood Scheer, a cinematic arts professor at Cal State Long Beach, told LAist earlier this month.

“However, I will say that at some of the other CSUs that are not as healthy as we are, I think some other people felt like it was a good contract. ” After some members voiced disappointment with the last contract and the strike ending after a day, the union made some changes to the bargaining team by including a member from each campus.renewed a controversial contract with OpenAI that costs $13 million annually "Two years without a contract, two years without a raise, I think people are really feeling the economic squeeze.

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They're feeling the threats to their academic freedom. They're feeling the burdens of being overworked," Hidalgo said.

"This is a lot of pent-up energy that was thwarted last time. A standalone restroom run by the city of L.A. is one of four working sidewalk toilets in the Skid Row area. Los Angeles has 14 permanent public toilets on its sidewalks. Only four work, and all of them are located on Skid Row.

The other 10, scattered from the San Fernando Valley to South L.A. , are closed. Last month, Councilmembers Ysabel Jurado and Nithya Raman, now the city’s mayor-elect, introduced a motion calling on the city to fix the problem. It asks the city administrative officer to report within 60 days on a plan to keep the four Skid Row toilets funded and add more public toilets, handwashing stations and permanent water spigots across the city.

The city’s toilet shortage goes back decades. A 2001 deal with advertising company Outfront/JCDecaux could have put up to 150 self-cleaning toilets on city sidewalks, but permit delays left the city with just 14, LAist reported in 2023. The city's Bureau of Street Services absorbed the cost of running all 14 toilets in fiscal year 2023-24, and the following year, the costs were covered largely by discretionary funds from Council District 14, which includes Skid Row.

Jurado and Raman’s motion was referred to L.A. ’s Homelessness and Health Committee for consideration. The committee approved the motion Nov. 10. It will now go to the full City Council.that in a city of nearly 4 million residents, there were only 14 permanent public toilets on the streets.

Today, four of them work, according to city documents. The other 10, scattered from the San Fernando Valley to South L.A. , are closed. Most shut down in July 2025, when the city’s 2025-26 budget included no money to operate them, according to the City Controller’s office.

Last month, Councilmembers Ysabel Jurado and Nithya Raman, now the city’s mayor-elect, introduced a motion calling on the city to fix the problem. It asks the city administrative officer to report within 60 days on a plan to keep the four Skid Row toilets funded and add more public toilets, handwashing stations and permanent water spigots across the city.

“This woefully inadequate scale of public hygiene infrastructure has left the streets of Los Angeles, especially in underinvested areas such as Skid Row, without consistent access to sanitation and water,” they wrote. City sanitation crews collected more than 70 tons of human waste from the public right-of-way in 2025, according to the motion.

LAist reached out to the city for information on how much waste was cleaned up in previous years, but did not get a response in time for publication. Jurado’s office used more than $200,000 in discretionary funds to help keep the Skid Row toilets open.

“Our office committed discretionary funding and advocated during the budget process to keep four public restrooms open in Skid Row,” Jurado said in a statement. “But keeping essential facilities open cannot depend on individual council offices filling funding gaps year after year. ”The four working toilets are the city’s standalone sidewalk toilets, run by the Bureau of Street Services, also known as StreetsLA. They are separate from restrooms inside city parks and libraries and from the app-operated Throne restrooms L.A.

Metro has installed at The city’s toilet shortage goes back decades. A 2001 deal with advertising company Outfront/JCDecaux could have put up to 150 self-cleaning toilets on city sidewalks, but permit delays left the city with just 14, LAist reported in 2023. When that contract ended in 2022, the city replaced the toilets with its own, and StreetsLA said at the time that all 14 would be open by mid-April the following year.

StreetsLA absorbed the cost of running all 14 toilets in fiscal year 2023-24, the Controller’s Office said, citing the bureau. The next year, the costs were covered largely by discretionary funds from Council District 14, which includes Skid Row. The 2025-26 budget left the program out. This year, the City Council’s budget committee asked City Administrative Officer Matthew Szabo for ways to fund the toilets.

StreetsLA estimated it would cost $1 million to operate the 10 closed toilets, but Szabo recommended against adding the money, according to a May budget memo the Controller’s office shared with LAist. StreetsLA declined an interview request. In a statement, the bureau confirmed the four Skid Row toilets are open and said the city “is committed to identifying additional funding.

”On San Pedro Street near Sixth, the restroom is a squat cinder-block building painted with a mural of a blue heron in orange and green. Two sinks are set into its outside wall. The paint is chipped, peeling and tagged with graffiti, but the stalls inside were clean and stocked with toilet paper and soap. A worker from Five Keys Schools and Programs was stationed outside.

The city has paid the nonprofit, which runs reentry programs for people leaving incarceration, to staff the Skid Row toilets since at least 2024, under aA man working for the nonprofit Five Keys cleans the inside of a public restroom in L.A.

's Skid Row community. Under its Pit Stop program, attendants clean the stalls and nearby sidewalks, pick up used needles and hand out hygiene kits with soap, toothpaste and, for women, menstrual products, according to the nonprofit’s website. Five Keys says its Pit Stops serve about 50,000 visits a month at 15 sites downtown. Richard Baker, who does community outreach for Five Keys and works at the Pit Stops in Skid Row, said the job goes beyond cleaning.

He carries naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, a medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. And, he said, he helps people find food and shelter. Richard Baker, who works with the nonprofit Five Keys, stands near one of the city's available public toilets in the Skid Row area.

“These restrooms are important for people on the streets. … Sometimes they just need 10 minutes to get their thoughts together,” Baker said.

“It’s chaos out here. ” The San Pedro Street restroom gets about 50 to 100 visitors a day, he said, adding that the city needs many more. A 26-year-old woman on Skid Row who identified herself as “Seven” told LAist she relies on public restrooms when she’s with her son. Often, she said, it is hard to find a place for her son to use the restroom, and it gets even more difficult when they’re on the move.

“I have had him pee on the sidewalk before,” she said. “Kids, they need to use the bathroom all the time. ”Ricky Bluthenthal, chair of the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, studies harm reduction — a set of strategies aimed at minimizing the negative consequences associated with drug use. When people can’t wash, he said, they are more likely to get sick.

People who inject drugs face higher risks of skin and bacterial infections. Hepatitis A spreads through contact with feces. In 2017, an outbreak of the virus that largely affected unhoused people and people who use drugs killed 21 Californians, most of them in San Diego. Los Angeles County recorded 12 cases.

“On some level, it’s just about human dignity,” Bluthenthal said. “People should be able to, in this country, have access to restrooms that they can safely use. ” He said unhoused people often can’t walk far to find a bathroom. Many worry their belongings will be taken if they leave them behind, and some Skid Row streets are dangerous, especially for women.

“It’s not like it’s impossible to do,” he said. “It’s more like, do you have the will to set it up and the resources to sort of make sure it’s monitored and clean? ”Rebecca De La O, 26, started driving for Uber about a month ago. She tracks which Whole Foods, Starbucks and Ralphs restrooms she can use and saves their door codes in her phone.

Every stop means pausing the app, and drivers aren’t paid for that time, she said. She usually buys something when she goes in, often spending $2 to $14. At night, when most stores close, she limits what she eats and drinks.

“If they’re going to invest in more public restrooms, they also have to invest in constant upkeep and maintenance,” she said.published by the UCLA Lewis Center. She found that L.A. has “one of the lowest rates of public restroom availability among major U.S. cities. ”Jurado and Raman’s motion was referred to L.A. ’s Homelessness and Health Committee for consideration.

The committee approved the motion Nov. 10. It will now go to the full City Council. Among the options it asks the city to study are public-private partnerships, such as the Hollywood Partnership’s 40 public bathroom stalls at a city garage on Vine Street, and sites on city and county property, including near Metro stations. The council members also request that the city recommend whether StreetsLA should keep running the program or hand it to another department.

The motion asks whether state homelessness funds could pay for restrooms. In his May memo, Szabo said they could not. With millions of visitors expected to arrive in L.A. for the 2028 Olympics, LA28 said its restroom plans “are still taking shape. ”