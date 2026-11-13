US
Advertisement
Metro

LA Mayor Karen Bass offers weak eight-word excuse for her election defeat

nypost#91 in United States
LA Mayor Karen Bass offers weak eight-word excuse for her election defeat
US News · California · Karen Bass
Advertisement

The remarks echo earlier comments from Bass about midterm election results around the US.

The 73-year-old attributedfor her loss to socialist Nithya Raman, pointing to “a wave that took place around the country. ” “This happens every five or six years, that voters get in a space where they just want everything new,” Bass said Thursday Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at a ribbon-cutting event in North Hills on Thursday.echo earlier comments from Bass about midterm electionWhen asked what went wrong with her campaign, she cited the broader wave of voter frustration and demands for change.

“I put the election in the context of the national scene,” she told NBC4. “To me, there was a wave and these waves happen. I’ve been around long enough to experience them, not where they necessarily affected me. But change waves happen where people are just frustrated.

Also readLoud bass, cussing, artwork and the uncomfortable, So We Asked and Burn + Bloom

They just want change, they got it. ”Raman defeated the incumbent by capturing nearly 55% of the vote to Bass’ roughly 45%, according to the latest results. The defeat makes Bass, a former state Assembly speaker and six-term congresswoman, the first sitting LA mayor to lose to a challenger since Jim Hahn fell to Antonio Villaraigosa in 2005.on her political future, giving a one-word answer on Tuesday when asked by NBC4 whether she would ever seek elected office again.

Advertisement

Raman’s victory puts Los Angeles alongside New York and Washington, DC, as major cities led by democratic socialists, joining New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and DC Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George.

nypost#91 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
US News California Karen Bass Los Angeles Nithya Raman

More on Metro

See all

Bass Says Voters Made Decision, Doubtful About Political Return After Raman Win

Karen Bass spoke for the first time since losing the Los Angeles mayoral election to Nithya Raman, saying she is doubtful about returning to politics and that voter frustration drove a change wave.

NBCLA

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextBass Says Voters Made Decision, Doubtful About Political Return After Raman Win