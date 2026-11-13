LA Mayor Karen Bass offers weak eight-word excuse for her election defeat

The remarks echo earlier comments from Bass about midterm election results around the US.

The 73-year-old attributedfor her loss to socialist Nithya Raman, pointing to “a wave that took place around the country. ” “This happens every five or six years, that voters get in a space where they just want everything new,” Bass said Thursday Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at a ribbon-cutting event in North Hills on Thursday.echo earlier comments from Bass about midterm electionWhen asked what went wrong with her campaign, she cited the broader wave of voter frustration and demands for change.

“I put the election in the context of the national scene,” she told NBC4. “To me, there was a wave and these waves happen. I’ve been around long enough to experience them, not where they necessarily affected me. But change waves happen where people are just frustrated.

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They just want change, they got it. ”Raman defeated the incumbent by capturing nearly 55% of the vote to Bass’ roughly 45%, according to the latest results. The defeat makes Bass, a former state Assembly speaker and six-term congresswoman, the first sitting LA mayor to lose to a challenger since Jim Hahn fell to Antonio Villaraigosa in 2005.on her political future, giving a one-word answer on Tuesday when asked by NBC4 whether she would ever seek elected office again.

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Raman’s victory puts Los Angeles alongside New York and Washington, DC, as major cities led by democratic socialists, joining New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and DC Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George.