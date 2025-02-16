LA Mayor Bass Faces Backlash Over Trip to Ghana During Devastating Fires

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is under fire for her handling of the recent Palisades and Eaton fires. While the fires raged, Bass was in Ghana for a presidential inauguration, leading to accusations of prioritizing a personal trip over the city's safety. The mayor's delayed return and lack of immediate communication fueled public anger and calls for her resignation.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing intense scrutiny and criticism for her handling of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that ravaged Southern California last month. Bass was in Ghana attending the inauguration of the country's president when the fires erupted, despite warnings of a heightened fire risk.

While the fires raged and escalated through the night, Bass remained overseas and didn't return to Los Angeles until January 8th, ignoring repeated questions from reporters upon her arrival. This extended absence sparked a firestorm of public backlash, with residents and social media users accusing Bass of prioritizing her trip over the safety and well-being of her city. Over 170,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding her resignation. The criticism extended beyond social media, with prominent figures like former mayoral opponent Rick Caruso and liberal talk show host Bill Maher publicly condemning her response. Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, even suggested Disney CEO Bob Iger run for mayor in 2026.Bass has acknowledged the public's concerns and stated that she is focused on the city's recovery and rebuilding efforts. She has emphasized the need to ensure that individuals displaced by the fires can return home. However, the political fallout continues, with Steve Soboroff, a key figure in the recovery efforts, facing scrutiny for his planned $500,000 compensation from charities over the next three months. This amount has drawn criticism as many Californians struggle to recover from the fires' devastating impact. The fires themselves caused widespread damage, destroying over 6,800 buildings, damaging 973 others, and resulting in 12 deaths.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LA Mayor Karen Bass Palisades Fire Eaton Fire Fire Response Political Backlash Public Criticism Ghana Trip

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LA Mayor Karen Bass faces critical leadership test as questions emerge about wildfire responseAfter rushing home from a trip to Ghana to help manage the city’s response, she pushed back against a loud chorus of critics from near and far.

Read more »

LA Mayor Bass Faces Mounting Pressure Over Wildfire ResponseA new poll reveals significant disapproval of Mayor Karen Bass' handling of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The article analyzes the political landscape in LA, highlighting the city's strong Democratic leanings and the potential consequences of Bass' performance for her 2026 re-election bid. It also explores the possibility of challengers from both the right and the left, citing Rick Caruso and Kenneth Mejia as potential contenders.

Read more »

1 month later after SoCal fires: LA Mayor Bass promises independent investigations, vows to rebuildLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass discussed what has been done so far one month after the Palisades Fire erupted - and what's still to come.

Read more »

Mayor Bass says she's committed to rebuilding LA, appoints Steve Soboroff to lead effortsBass said she plans to sign a series of executive orders next week aimed at expediting the recovery effort.

Read more »

LA protestors rally outside Mayor Karen Bass' home in wake of catastrophic wildfires: 'Completely irresponsible'Devastating video shows Marcela Bañuelos' Altadena apartment on fire

Read more »

LA Mayor Bass, seeking reelection, deals with PR nightmare amid wildfiresWill voters forgive or forget the negative press that’s confronted the first-term mayor? Time will tell.

Read more »