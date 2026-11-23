An analysis of the voting standings and risk panel for La Mansion VIP season two ahead of the second elimination gAla,highlighting Tony Aguirre's lead and the precarious positions of Deiby Ruiz, Yetus, Edwin Mendoza, and Rod Contreras.

Rod Contreras faces the steepest odds of elimination as La Mansión VIP season two approaches its second official exit gala. The risk panel, updated hours before the Sunday evening broadcast, places Contreras at the very bottom with just 7,561.38 points. This low score translates to approximately $75,613.80 pesos in adjusted monetary support, marking the lowest figure among all four nominated contestants. Edwin Mendoza occupies the third position in the risk ranking with 11,224.25 points, which equals about $112,242.50 pesos in direct contributions. The voting window officially closed on Saturday night, locking in these preliminary figures before the final live count begins.

Tony Aguirre continues to dominate the general standings with an overwhelming lead that few can match. The content creator produces a reality show built on a dual mechanism where ten pesos donated via specific hashtags convert into a single ranking point. Aguirre has accumulated 510,664.88 points, equivalent to over $5.1 million in value. This total gives him an advantage of more than 265,000 points over the second-place finisher, solidifying his position as the clear favorite to remain in the house. His financial backing dwarfs that of his competitors, creating a significant disparity in survival chances.

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Itati López holds the second spot in the overall leaderboard, followed closely by Jorjais with 191,003.36 points. Paolita Suarez ranks fifth with 106,559.28 points, while J Lexis sits in sixth place with 105,148.25 points. These three participants have established a comfortable buffer above the danger zone, protecting them from the immediate threat of elimination. The gap between the top tier and the nominated quartet is substantial, highlighting the extreme polarization of fan support and financial resources within the competition.

The four individuals currently facing potential elimination are Deiby Ruiz, Yetus, Edwin Mendoza, and Rod Contreras. Abel Robles, who previously held a spot in the house, has already been eliminated and recorded zero points in the current tracking. Edwin Mendoza, despite his recent surge in risk points among the nominees, only holds the thirteenth position in the general ranking with 51,699.57 points. This suggests that while his recent support is growing, his overall historical standing remains vulnerable compared to the higher-ranked cast members.

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Rod Contreras languishes at the sixteenth position in the general ranking with 36,836.41 points, placing him just below Deiby Ruiz. Ruiz holds thirty-eight thousand eighty-nine points, also sitting near the bottom of the historical standings. The distinction between the general ranking and the risk panel is critical for understanding the current dynamics. The risk panel measures support exclusively among the four nominated participants, whereas the general ranking reflects the accumulated votes from the entire cast over time.

The second elimination gala is scheduled for Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The live transmission will air on the HotSpanish Vlogs YouTube channel, where host HotSpanish will reveal the final outcome. Unofficial trackers warn that the numbers can shift due to real-time updates and last-minute Super Chat donations during the broadcast. Audience interactions, including specific gift messages, continue to influence the final counts until the official announcement is made.

Specific Super Chat messages have already begun to impact the minute-by-minute tracking of points. One message from a supporter of Itati Lopez in Michoacán offered 9.54 points in exchange for a gesture of solidarity for a child battling cancer. Another substantial contribution of 499.90 points, worth nearly $5,000 pesos, was directed toward Tony Aguirre for Music Day. These micro-transactions illustrate the direct link between viewer spending and the narrative survival of the contestants in this digital-first format.

Previous eliminations in the season, such as the exits of Dani Flow and Jorge Duran, involved high-stakes contractual clauses and intense viewer engagement. The live stream format allows for these immediate financial interventions, creating a tense atmosphere as fans await the final decision. The current risk panel serves as a reliable indicator of popularity within the nominated group, even if it does not reflect the broader general standings. Contestants like Mendoza and Contreras must rely on final bursts of support to alter their fate.

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The financial disparities among the cast remain stark and reflect the varying levels of dedicated fandom. Tony Aguirre's multi-million peso accumulation contrasts sharply with the tens of thousands of pesos held by those in danger. This dynamic suggests that while recent momentum can temporarily shield a contestant from the block, long-term popularity and consistent financial backing remain the most critical factors for survival. The event underscores the modern reality television model where direct monetization dictates the outcome.

Unofficial data from the La Mansión VIP Tracker account provides these estimates but emphasizes that they are not definitive. The final result depends entirely on the official count verified by the production team during the live broadcast. Fans are advised not to rely on these preliminary figures as absolute predictions. The atmosphere remains highly charged as the housemates await the decision that will determine who leaves the villa next.