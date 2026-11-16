LA MacArthur Park $2.3M Fence Project Starts Monday

Los Angeles begins a $2.3 million fencing project at MacArthur Park to improve safety. Construction runs from Monday through fall 2027, addressing decades of crime and community concerns.

Los Angeles city officials have confirmed that a $2.3 million construction project to install an 8-foot green metal fence around MacArthur Park is scheduled to begin on Monday. The initiative is part of a broader urban renewal and safety effort aimed at transforming the west of downtown Los Angeles landmark, which has faced significant challenges related to public health and crime over the last several years. The city has explicitly stated that the park will remain open to the public throughout the entire duration of the construction work, which is currently slated to be completed in the fall of 2027. This infrastructure update represents a tangible step in the ongoing strategy to secure one of the city's most historic and heavily used public spaces.

Security Measures and Park Perimeter

The new fencing is described by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as a critical component of a wider commitment to making MacArthur Park safer, cleaner, and more welcoming for families while simultaneously improving safety throughout the surrounding corridor. The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks conceptually approved the perimeter fence project in October 2025, aiming to provide greater flexibility in managing park hours and improving after-hours oversight. The proposed structure includes gates that are intended to help park management control access and monitor the area more effectively during times when supervision might be difficult. This physical barrier is designed to address specific operational challenges that have persisted despite previous administrative and law enforcement interventions.

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Historic Concerns and Stakeholder Positions

Not all stakeholders support the permanent installation, with some members of the Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners expressing strong opposition to the proposed project. They argue that the fence would negatively impact the park's historic character, noting that MacArthur Park was designated City of Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 100 in 1972. In a formal letter, the Commission stated that while they are sympathetic to the Department of Recreation and Parks operational challenges and safety concerns, they are apprehensive about the concept of closing off a civic monument to the public. The Commission suggested alternatives such as a temporary fence instead of a permanent one and a lower fence height to have less visual impact on the historic landscape, highlighting the tension between modern security needs and historic preservation.

Community Feedback and Environmental Impact

During public comment at an October 1 Recreation and Parks meeting, constituents voiced a range of concerns and suggestions regarding the project. One community member expressed worries about the potential effects of the construction on local animals, such as waterfowl, and the heritage trees that populate the park. Another constituent voiced support for the safety improvements but suggested incorporating aesthetic elements, such as murals on the fencing or interspersed landscaping, to soften the visual impact. These community inputs reflect a diverse set of priorities, balancing the desire for safety against concerns for environmental sustainability and aesthetic integrity. NBC Los Angeles has reached out to the Department of Recreation and Parks to clarify how long the fence will stay up, indicating that long-term maintenance plans are still a subject of public interest.

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Construction Schedule and Phases

Construction for the project is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be completed in two distinct phases. The first phase focuses on installation and will start on Alvarado Street from West Sixth Street to Wilshire Boulevard, then move to South Park View Street from Wilshire Boulevard to West Sixth Street, and finally on Wilshire Boulevard from Alvarado Street to South Park View Street. Phase 1 is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2027. Aesthetic elements will be added during the second phase that will begin on Alvarado Street from Wilshire Boulevard to West 7th Street, then South Park View Street from West Seventh Street to Wilshire Boulevard, then Wilshire Boulevard from South Park View Street to Alvarado Street, and finally West Seventh Street from Alvarado Street to South Park View Street. This detailed phasing allows for targeted work while minimizing disruption to the surrounding neighborhood.

Law Enforcement and Safety History

The drive to install the fence follows years of community complaints involving drugs, gangs, and homelessness in the area. Extra patrols were assigned to the park and neighborhood in 2025, and Mayor Bass has previously said that the city's homeless and mental health response teams were effective in reducing the number of encampments and open drug use. The Los Angeles Police Department collaborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration on an investigation dubbed by authorities as Operation Free MacArthur Park. Dozens of DEA agents and LAPD officers swarmed the area, making arrests and handing out citations to people who were openly using or under the influence of drugs. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli broke down the operation into three parts: dismantling the leadership of the 18th Street gang, targeting drug dealers and suppliers at the park, and maintaining regular law enforcement presence to enforce state law prohibiting being under the influence of narcotics.